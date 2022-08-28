5 Ways Mental Illness Stigma Affects Men

It can be difficult for someone to ask for assistance when dealing with or perhaps incapacitated by a mental health illness. Despite all the media attention paid to the subject, the stigma associated with mental health persists even today.

Men also struggle with mental illness or disorders. Mental health is as important as any other part of our bodies. Depending on our mental wellness, some people can cope with illness and emergencies in life, while others may continue to struggle for a long time.

Boys may experience rejection or discouragement for expressing strong feelings starting at a young age, especially if they're experiencing depression, anxiety, or stress. Men who express fear or extreme sadness may face mockery or disdain, even as adults. Men may therefore strive to suppress these unfavorable feelings and refrain from discussing them with others.

Ways Mental Illness Stigma Affects Men

The stigmas prevalent in our society about help-seeking behaviors and mental health can prevent so many from getting the desired and deserved help.

1) Men don't cry

When we tell little boys to "toughen up" or scold them for crying, what we're doing is teaching boys at a young age that it's not acceptable to express emotion. Then, as they grow up, men start to shut out, become numb, bottle up, and push away their feelings. But these methods don't ever make the feelings disappear. Instead, what ends up happening are issues such as addiction, depression, unhealthy stress responses, and anxiety.

Believing these messages about men creates shame and feelings of failure when negative emotions arise. And they will! Negative emotions like grief, sorrow, and heartache are a normal part of the human experience. However, we can change this narrative about masculinity in society. We can help dismantle the toxic belief that men need to "man up," grit their teeth, and tough it out when things get complicated.

2) Be strong

Research shows that men are often 'expected' to be strong, suppress their feelings, be dominant and be in control as they are the 'breadwinners' of the family. Men are frequently encouraged to be strong, tenacious, and impersonal. However, if these characteristics prevent individuals from receiving potentially life-saving therapy, they may end up hurting themselves. Although it is believed that considerably more women than men experience depression, men commit suicide at significantly higher rates.

According to studies, they also appear to be more sensitive to perceived stigma regarding potential reputation loss. Indeed, the possibility that a need for mental health treatment might sideline their careers is a significant concern.

Is physical fitness equal to mental fitness? (Photo via Pexels/ Keira Burton)

3) Coping Mechanisms

Men may frequently try to deal with unpleasant emotions by compartmentalizing them or running away from them. They might engage in sexual activity, dangerous hobbies, competitive sports, or other activities that release dopamine and serve as a diversion from their emotions. Some of these distractions can be hazardous and result in addictive behaviors or make men disregard other, more demanding aspects of their lives (such as "fixing" a rocky relationship or raising a child with behavioral disorders).

Since they may not have access to professional help, they may not even realize that they have been using unhealthy coping mechanisms.

4) Negative opinions about seeking help

Some men may believe that counseling is ineffective or won't benefit them. They may believe that "talking it out" won't provide the necessary resolution. Men struggling with their mental health often feel the battle is already lost. Their self-esteem and self-perception may suffer if they cannot control their emotions or behaviors. Men who struggle with shame, self-hatred, and low self-esteem may believe that counseling is useless and that they are a lost cause.

5) Difficulties in therapy

Even if some men manage to seek professional help, there may be additional barriers in the process. Men might wait until they've reached their lowest point before seeking therapy. Their relationship, especially with a spouse or significant other, can be strained by mental health illness. They might have to wait until their partner issues an ultimatum or they are afraid of hurting themselves or others before considering counseling.

They may find it more difficult than women to connect with and trust their therapist after they begin counseling. Additionally, it can be pretty disturbing and even unpleasant to ask someone to reveal things that they may have never discussed aloud before. They also may be reluctant to continue counseling or give it another shot in the future if they feel that the experience was unsatisfactory or excruciatingly painful.

Men with mental illness may be isolated from their social groups due to the prevalent stigma. (Photo via Unsplash/ Markus Spiske)

Our role in propagating stigma

Whether it's a film, news program, newspaper, or TV show, the media perpetuates many myths about mental illness. Individuals with mental illness are portrayed as violent, unpredictable, and less than human. The existence of these severe stigmas causes men to worry that they will be perceived similarly. They may justifiably fear being stereotyped by their family, friends, and colleagues as prone to criminality and violence if they disclose mental health difficulties.

Doctors that specialize in men's health, mental health specialists, and other professionals are now collaborating to combat the stigma associated with men's mental health as a whole.

Although first seeking assistance may seem intimidating, know that there are committed healthcare providers who are here to assist you with your wellness requirements.

Janvi is a counsellor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialisation in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht