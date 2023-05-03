Met Gala 2023 Food menu goes viral for wrong reasons: Here's what people are saying

Several photos from the Met Gala 2023 went viral, but the menu card received the most attention.

Celebrities and fashion fans gather at one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, the Met Gala, to celebrate creativity and elegance. However, this year's Met Gala menu has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with people lamenting the poor selections, expressing outrage.

The Met Gala theme for this year was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and all the guests honored the late fashion designer with beautiful red-carpet ensembles. For those who're unaware, the Met Gala is a fundraising occasion for the New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

What’s the buzz about the Met Gala 2023 menu?

A picture of the dinner menu card from the Met Gala 2023 recently appeared online and has gone viral.

The menu featured truffle snow, lemon creme fraiche and chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables. Moreover, Ora King salmon was supplied to the guests, along with copious amounts of champagne and diet coke.

Peopel criticized the menu as soon as it was released, with many expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of imagination and effort put into the dish. The food has even been referred to as 'embarrassing' and 'unacceptable' for a sophisticated event like the Met Gala.

One such tweet read:

“The food on the menu at the Met Gala all sounds disgusting?”

The reaction of a Twitter user for Met Gala 2023 Menu. (Image via Twitter)

Another penned:

“sweet raptor jesus, this is the menu for #MetGala tonight. Celebrities are starving themsleves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food???”

Many Twitter users criticized the Met Gala's meager meal. They believed that the meal was not given enough attention, despite the high ticket price and the A-list personalities in attendance. Twitter users reckon the dinner to be unworthy of such a significant fashion event.

The meal menu for the Met Gala 2023 has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes