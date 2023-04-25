Diet coke caffeine content and health risks

Diet Coke caffeine content is quite similar to other caffeinated beverages. Caffeine is added during the production process, and it's the caffeine that gives that active feeling after drinking Coke and Pepsi. Diet sodas do not contain sugar and are sweetened using artificial sweeteners, but they still contain caffeine.

Small amounts of caffeine are completely safe, but excess consumption can be harmful. In this article, we compare and contrast Diet Coke caffeine content and Diet Pepsi caffeine content and analyze whether it's safe to consume the two beverages or not.

Does Diet Coke have caffeine?

Diet coke does not contain sugar (Image via Unsplash/Brett Jordan)

Coca-Cola Classic (simply referred to as Coke) and Diet Coke are popular beverages around the world. Regular Coke comes in a red can or bottle, while the diet version comes in a red or silver color can.

It's the caffeine that makes people addicted to Coke along with added sugar. Both components trigger the brain to crave them. Diet Coke caffeine does its job alone in the absence of sugar.

The caffeine in Diet Coke makes people feel active and energetic even though it does not provide any energy due to the absence of calories. As per the data available on its website, the regular Coke and Diet Coke caffeine content is as follows:

Drink 7.5-ounce (222-ml) can 12-ounce (355-ml) can 20-ounce (591-ml) bottle Coke 21 mg caffeine 32 mg caffeine 53 mg caffeine Diet Coke 28 mg caffeine 42 mg caffeine 70 mg caffeine

Surprisingly, it can be observed that Diet Coke caffeine content is higher than regular Coke caffeine content. The higher amount of caffeine added probably aims to lure more calorie-conscious customers into buying Diet Coke.

Does Diet Pepsi have caffeine?

Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero also contain caffeine just like regular Pepsi. The only exception is their Caffeine-free Pepsi beverage. According to data provided on their website, the caffeine content of each of their products are as follows:

Product Caffeine in Milligrams Per Ounce Pepsi Zero 5.75 mg Diet Pepsi 3.05 mg Pepsi 3.16 mg Caffeine-free Pepsi 0 mg

The caffeine-free Pepsi product is a good option for those who want to limit or reduce their overall caffeine intake. The side effects of having too much caffeine are well known, so people look to avoid caffeine nowadays to reduce stress, anxiety and insomnia.

Comparing Diet Coke caffeine and other beverages

If you take a look at Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, regular Coke, regular Pepsi, black tea, coffee and green tea caffeine content, you can conclude that black tea and coffee contain more caffeine than carbonated beverages.

Diet Coke caffeine content is enough to make you feel active and awake, but at normal levels of consumption, it does not pose any serious health risks. Consuming too much Diet Coke caffeine in a day can be harmful and cause insomnia and anxiety, though. It's advisable to adhere to the daily recommended caffeine amounts.

Avoiding caffeine is recommended if you're suffering from chronic anxiety and depression. If you're stressed, it's better to avoid caffeine, as it will only exacerbate the symptoms.

Can I drink Diet Coke every day?

Pepsi also contains caffeine. (Image via Unsplash/Ja San Miguel)

You can be a calorie-conscious soda lover, but you must keep in mind the side effects of drinking too much diet soda. Drinking carbonated beverages every day is not a healthy option and can cause several health problems.

It must also be kept in mind that Diet Coke contains excess amounts of artificial sweeteners, some of them being harmful in the long run. Check the product label well before buying. It's not just Diet Coke caffeine that can pose health risks, artificial flavors, colors and certain artificial sweeteners are also harmful in excess quantities.

