Consumption of excess diet soda can be more harmful than healthy. Diet sodas are widely marketed beverages that claim to have no calorific value. They do not contain sugar, unlike conventional sodas.

They're usually sweetened using artificial sweeteners or sugar alternatives. At permitted levels, these sugar alternatives and other additives in diet soda are known to be pretty safe for human consumption. However, excess diet soda beyond the suggested serving instructions can prove harmful to health.

In this article, we will discuss the side effects that can be caused by drinking excess diet soda.

Potential Side Effects of Drinking Excess Diet Soda

These artificially sweetened and flavored beverages usually contain several permitted chemical food additives.

These additives include artificial chemical sweeteners, artificial food coloring, and artificial flavors. These chemicals can be harmful if consumed beyond the permitted safe levels.

Here are the potential side effects that could arise due to the consumption of excess diet soda:

1) Altered gut health

There are several questions regarding the safety of sugar alternatives. Commonly used sugar substitutes in diet soda include aspartame, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose.

Several studies indicate that these compounds deplete the beneficial probiotic bacteria present in the intestine. Research published in PLOS ONE has associated Acesulfame K with a damaged gut microbiome.

Aspartame is another commonly used artificial sweetener alternative that damages the gut microbiome. That could lead to an increased occurrence of constipation, flatulence, and indigestion.

2) Might cause headaches

Research published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience has indicated a strong relationship between the consumption of aspartame and headaches. Consumption of excess diet soda can have the following side effects:

chronic headaches

migraines

anxiety

mood swings

irritability

In certain diet sodas, caffeine is present in high amounts. The side effects of having too much caffeine include:

insomnia

headaches

digestive issues

affected sleep cycle

fatigue

irritability

anxiety

People consuming excess diet soda often complain of headaches and migraines that can be attributed to both caffeine and artificial sweeteners.

3) Decreased bone mineral density

A study published in the journal Nutrients found that people who consumed soft drinks were susceptible to bone fractures.

Consumption of excess diet soda might not be as harmful as regular soda, but it still might alter bone mineral density in the long run. Another study conducted on women indicated that diet soda might increase the occurrence of osteoporosis.

4) May affect heart health

Consumption of excess diet soda has been tied to a higher risk of metabolic disorders, including the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Medicine has associated both diet soda and regular soda with the occurrence and risk of strokes. It's widely debated whether these side effects are related to artificial sweeteners or not.

5) Increased sugar cravings

Sugar cravings are controlled by the brain. The sudden replacement of sugary drinks with diet soda can have a negative effect on sugar cravings.

A dip in blood sugar level might cause uncontrollable sugar cravings. Research is mixed in this regard, and it's believed that sugar substitutes might play some indirect role in the regulation of glucose in the body.

6) Might damage tooth enamel

Artificial colors, additives, and sweeteners can damage tooth enamel. Consumption of excess diet soda can be associated with the decreased mineral density of teeth, occurrence of cavities and tartars, and decreased strength of teeth. The chemicals present in diet sodas often corrode the enamel, which can be extremely harmful to health.

Bottom Line

Consumption of excess diet soda is linked to several side effects that can be linked to the chemical additives present in them.

Although diet sodas can be enjoyed as a refreshing and better drink than sugary beverages, it should be kept in mind that overconsumption can be harmful. Read the nutritional label on diet soda bottles and cans carefully before buying them.

If you're suffering from kidney or heart disorders, consult your doctor to find out whether diet sodas are safe for you or not.

