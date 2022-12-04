Sugar alternatives (or artificial sweeteners) are natural or synthetic compounds that add sweetness to food without adding any calories.

Foods high in added sugar are strongly linked to lifestyle disorders like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and fatty liver disease. Many packaged food items contain high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), which is far more dangerous than regular sugar.

Sweetened beverages, sugary cereals, sweet snacks, and desserts are sweetened using sugar, high fructose corn syrup, or a combination of the two to cut costs.

Products labeled 'sugar-free' often use artificial sweeteners for calorie-conscious people. Recently, there has been a lot of confusion regarding the safety of these sugar alternatives. There are claims of adverse effects caused by certain sweetening compounds.

In this article, we will discuss the different types of sugar alternatives and their properties with an emphasis on the safety of these products.

Types of Sugar Alternatives

Commonly used artificial sweeteners are:

Aspartame

Sucralose

Acesulfame K

Saccharin

Xylitol

Stevia (Steviol Glycosides)

Erythritol

Mogrosides (monk fruit)

Mannitol

Lactitol

Sorbitol

Advantame

Neotame

Several similar compounds can be used as sugar alternatives without adding calorific value to foods and beverages. In the food industry, only a few of these compounds are used in the production of packaged foods and beverages.

The quantity of sugar substitutes added to these products is determined by the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI).

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has determined ADI values for some of the most common sugar substitutes, excluding stevia. The ADI value for stevia was jointly determined by the Joint Food and Agricultural Organization/ World Health Organization Expert Committee on Food Additives.

The values are as follows:

Acesulfame potassium, ADI 15

Advantame, ADI 32.8

Aspartame, ADI 50

Neotame, ADI 0.3

Saccharin, ADI 15

Sucralose, ADI 5

Steviol glycosides extracted from stevia, ADI 4

No ADI was determined for Mogrosides (monk fruit).

Health Benefits and Safety of Sugar Alternatives

Several aspects of sugar substitutes have been studied in the laboratory and clinical studies around the world. Here are some evidence-based facts about sugar alternatives:

1) Weight loss

Research published in the International Journal of Obesity has associated the use of artificial sweeteners as a substitute for sugar with promising weight loss results. These products can reduce the overall calorie intake by reducing the use of sugar in our daily life.

2) Risk of cancer

The National Cancer Institute, working under the National Institutes of Health, has said that there's no known risk of cancer associated with sugar alternatives. Claims regarding cancer risks have been termed as myths and misconceptions by the NIH.

3) Risk of cardiovascular diseases

A meta-analysis published in the Journal of Public Health has indicated that high consumption of certain artificial sweeteners can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and related disorders. A similar study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition also concluded similar results.

Best Sugar Alternatives to Include in Diet

Keeping in mind the ADI values of various artificial sweeteners, certain products can be shortlisted for regular consumption.

The best sugar substitutes to include in diet are:

1) Stevia

Stevia is a natural sweetener extracted from the leaves of the South American shrub known as stevia rebaudiana. The sweetening compounds are known as steviol glycoside and rebaudioside A. Stevia is 450 times sweeter than sugar. It's considered safe for consumption in normal amounts.

2) Sugar alcohol sweeteners

These sugar alternatives include erythritol, xylitol, and maltitol. They do not get fermented in the mouth by bacteria and hence do not damage the teeth. Erythritol contains just 0.2 calories per gram, while xylitol contains 2.4.

However, large amounts of sugar-alcohols can trigger laxative effects. It's recommended to follow the serving instructions on the product packaging before consumption.

The safe level of erythritol is 455 mg per pound (1,000 mg per kg) of bodyweight for the stomach. Xylitol is highly toxic to dogs and should not be used in pet foods.

3) Monk fruit sweetener

Monk fruit sweetener is extracted from the Siraitia grosvenorii plant. It's about 300 times sweeter than table sugar. The sweetening compound is known as mogrosides. The current understanding of this extract concludes that it's safe for regular consumption.

Bottom Line

Most sugar alternatives regulated by the FDA are relatively safe for human consumption. It's, however, important to follow the serving instructions written on the packaging.

