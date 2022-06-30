How Did Miley Cyrus’ Diet and Workout Routine Help Her Get a Toned Body?

Former teen idol Miley Cyrus, who rose to prominence with her portrayal of Hannah Montana in the popular television series aired on the Disney Channel, has no shortage of talent and popularity.

She is a great singer (she holds the record for the most US Billboard 200 top-five albums in the 21st century by a female artist) and a great fitness enthusiast, which is quite evident from her energy on stage.

With a mind-boggling 177M followers on Instagram, Cyrus is one of the most popular singers in the world, with music that has sold in millions.

In this article, we will look at Miley Cyrus' diet and workout regimen that has helped her maintain such a great body.

Miley Cyrus' Workout Routine

Miley has always been a great advocate of a healthy lifestyle (both mentally and physically) and keeps trying out new things in her fitness routine to remain fit for her action-packed dance performances on stage.

Miley is a big fan of yoga and performs Ashtanga Yoga (an athletic style of yoga that focuses on cardiovascular strength and fitness) for two hours every day except Sunday.

Ashtanga is a pretty advanced form of yoga and can take years to master. Miley once told Jimmy Fallon:

"The thing about Ashtanga yoga is that sometimes it can be uninspiring because the teacher will say,' Oh, don't worry, it's just going to take you 10 years', and you're like 'Wait, what?".

Ashtanga poses sure require a lot of dedication and patience. Still, Miley has shown that she's up for it as she regularly posts pictures of herself pulling off advanced yoga asanas on Instagram.

Apart from yoga, Miley Cyrus is also a great Pilates devotee. The singer has been practicing Pilates since 2013, and it has helped her achieve a toned core and skinny legs. Cyrus was reportedly attending classes almost every day at one point in time and even installed a Pilates studio in her own home.

Some of the exercises that Miley includes in her routine are bicycle kicks, hot potatoes, double leg lifts, scissor kicks, bent leg lifts, elevated clams, one hundreds, criss crosses, and leg rotations.

She also works out her core with plank kicks, butterfly kicks, hip twisting butt ups, reach behinds, and standing rollovers.

Miley Cyrus' Diet

Being an avid lover of animals, Miley maintained a vegan diet from 2013 - 2019, at which point she began to reintroduce fish into her diet. However, she still maintains a plant-based diet and avoids meat, eggs, and dairy altogether.

Cyrus told US Weekly in September 2022 that she experienced intense joint pain and brain fog, after which she transitioned to a non-vegan, plant-based diet.

Miley has also been off gluten and dairy products since 2012, citing lactose intolerance. She believes that she has protected herself from preventable diseases by going vegan and not consuming animal products over the years.

A pumpkin pie smoothie is her go-to breakfast, whereas a white kale bean salad would be the perfect lunch for Miley. Cyrus usually has a blueberry smoothie as a snack and tomato vegetable soup for dinner.

Takeaway

Miley Cyrus has built a dedicated and mature workout routine for herself over time. Her consistent healthy diet and alcohol and drug-free lifestyle also play an essential role in her overall fitness.

Her workout allows her to maintain her toned body and core strength. Cyrus has incorporated workouts in her routine that she enjoys and thus can continue with mindfulness and dedication.

