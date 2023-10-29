Mindful drinking: Super Easy Tips To Control Your Alcohol Intake

"Mindful drinking" refers to the idea of drinking with an open mind, which means being aware of how much alcohol you're putting into your system and making that decision consciously.

Drinking excessively might make you feel ill; this can mean getting a headache or a spike in your stress levels.

It's also common knowledge that you might be at a higher risk of developing more serious chronic conditions in the long run if you don't keep your alcohol consumption in check.

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol on a regular basis has been connected to:

a higher chance of developing certain cancers

a higher risk of cardiovascular disease

a greater likelihood of being overweight, difficulties sleeping, and an increase in mental health disorders such as depression.

Drinking is a fun activity, but only when it's under control; hence, you should strive to consume no more than 14 units of alcohol every week.

Mindful drinking may assist you in staying within these parameters.

What Is Mindful Drinking?

Mindfulness is a popularly used term that translates to being aware of the present. Mindful drinking is a progeny of that term. It means drinking in a way that makes you aware of your alcohol intake, rather than indulging.

Advantages of drinking mindfully (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Isabella)

The goal is to keep a check on your alcohol consumption so you don't go overboard, which can result in a variety of short and long-term physical issues.

Mindful drinking may also result in more stamina for exercise, improved sleep, improved immunity, and a sense of control over your decisions.

That's a step forward in your fitness journey as well, as by limiting alcohol, you reduce the chances of going into a calorie surplus, so your progress is not gone to waste.

Tips To Drink Mindfully

1) Enjoy non-alcoholic beverages

One of the reasons we enjoy drinking is that it appears like an indulgence or a special event.

However, there are several low or non-alcoholic solutions available to you these days like

Kombucha

Fruit Beers

Non-alcoholic brews

Tips for drinking mindfully (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by PixaBay)

You can even mix and match between your favorite flavors to create your own alcohol-free drink.

2) Set a goal

Deciding the amount you are willing to drink ahead of time can help you stay true to your plans.

Tips to practice mindful drinking (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

Setting rules for yourself and not being afraid of implementing them can help you recover quickly the next day.

3) Enjoy your drink

While having a drink, take slow sips and pay attention to how the beverage smells, tastes and feels on your tongue. This will help you be more present and make the drink more enjoyable.

Enjoying your drink (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

4) Get rid of your triggers

If being around alcohol triggers your desires, you can figure out ways to make them a bit less accessible.

Managing your triggers (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Valeria)

When you're just embarking on this journey, avoiding a few events with your friends and family that include alcohol might also help.

5) Take a breather in between drinks

If you're feeling the effects of alcohol soon after you start drinking, shifting to non-alcoholic drinks might be a smart move when you're practicing mindful drinking.

drinking mindfully benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Thirdman)mindful

Mindful drinking can be a personal practice; you must select when and what amount to drink. However, mindful drinking may fail you if you do not follow your own guidelines or give yourself too much leeway to overindulge.

If you happen to be at risk of alcohol withdrawal symptoms, it is essential to cooperate with a healthcare physician who can provide medical support if and when you quit drinking.

They can then provide you with options customised to your specific requirements throughout your stop attempt, such as behavioural therapy, medicines, and/or support groups.