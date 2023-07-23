Mindy Kaling's 30 lb weight loss: Result of smart portion control and regular exercise

When it comes to stunning weight loss transformations, Mindy Kaling is no exception. The talented actress and producer has taken the world by storm with her incredible weight -oss journey.

Losing an impressive 30 lbs in just two months, Kaling has left fans amazed and curious about her secrets to success. Unlike some celebrities who rely on weight-loss drugs, she has been candid about her approach, and it's all about finding the right balance.

Mindy Kaling weight loss: Portion control

Kaling opts for smaller and smarter portions, (Image via Getty)

In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mindy Kaling attributed a significant portion of her weight loss to smart portion control.

She shared that restrictive diets never work for her, so she focusses on enjoying the foods she loves while being mindful of portion sizes. Finding the right balance between indulgence and moderation played a crucial role in her weight-loss journey.

Mindy Kaling's take on exercise

Mindy Kaling didn't solely rely on diet changes; she embraced an active lifestyle as well.

In a People interview, she revealed her exercise routine, which includes lifting weights with a personal trainer and engaging in hiking or running for an impressive 20 miles per week.

Dedication and commitment to her fitness regimen have undoubtedly paid off, contributing to her impressive transformation. Even with a busy schedule, Kaling has made it a point to stay active whenever she could.

The 'Healthiest' she's ever been

On her 44th birthday, Mindy Kaling took to Instagram to celebrate more than just another year. Her doctor's words brought joy and pride as she proclaimed that this year marked her healthiest in years.

The priceless gift of being healthier than ever before speaks volumes about her dedication and commitment to her well-being.

Mindy Kaling's journey extends beyond just numbers on a scale. Being a present and active parent to her adorable kids, Katherine and Spencer, is equally vital to her.

While she humorously admits her impatience and non-whimsical nature, she embraces the joy of being up for anything for her children. Finding balance and joy in her life is a testament to her holistic approach to health.