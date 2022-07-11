Mint Tea: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Mint tea is an herbal tea that is appreciated around the world for its fresh aroma and soothing taste.

However, not many people know about all the mint tea benefits. It contains vitamins and minerals, such as manganese, iron and large amounts of antioxidants.

Whether you enjoy traditional English-style, or an authentic variety from another region, it's interesting to know more about mint tea.

What is Mint Tea?

When it comes to beverages, mint tea is a popular choice. It's typically made from peppermint leaves, which are a hybrid blend of the spearmint and water mint plants. The peppermint plant has bright green leaves and can grow in low light spaces (including an apartment), making it a popular plant for cultivation for food and beverages.

You can make mint tea by steeping peppermint leaves in boiling water, but some people like to mix peppermint with spearmint leaves for a strong mint tea. Some blends contain other herbs too.

Peppermint tea has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years and dates back to Greek, Roman and ancient Egyptian cultures.

Health Benefits of Mint Tea

Mint tea has several health benefits, such as:

1) Soothes your stomach

Easy and soothes your upset stomach. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Mint tea can help relieve an upset stomach and may be effective against irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

It does so by relaxing the muscles of the stomach and speeding up bile production, which helps food move more quickly through the digestive tract. However, peppermint can also cause irritation, so it should not be used if you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

2) For Cold and Flu

Helps ease cough and cold symptoms. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

In the case of the common cold and flu, mint tea has been used as a home remedy for generations.

Studies show that the aroma in fresh peppermint leaves can help open nasal passages and reduce congestion. The menthol in peppermint may also have anti-inflammatory properties, contributing to its effectiveness in relieving cold symptoms. However, no study has shown that menthol has any anti-viral properties.

3) Effective for headaches and migraines

Soothes headache and migraine issues. (Image via Unsplash / Nik Shuliahin)

Peppermint oil is thought to relieve pain and decrease inflammation in muscles. The menthol found in peppermint helps increase blood circulation, which may alleviate headache.

The fresh aroma when peppermint leaves are brewed can also help relax the muscles and provide a cooling sensation to ease pain.

4) Helps with clogged sinuses

Provides relief with clogged sinuses. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Mint tea can help fight infections and inflammation in your nasal passages. Menthol, found in peppermint, can improve your perception of airflow, so when you steam your face with it, you may feel as though your breathing has become easier.

5) Reduces Stress

Relaxes your body after a long day. (Image via Pexels / Kat Smith)

Peppermint tea can help you unwind after a long day. The natural sedative properties of peppermint have been used in aromatherapy and Ayurveda for thousands of years.

Drinking this tea can help lower your body temperature, allowing your body to relax and alleviate any inflammation. Blood pressure is lowered, thanks to its anti-inflammatory qualities, which also promotes calmness.

6) Helps with bad breath

Keeps your breath fresh. (Image via Pexels / George Becker)

Mint tea is the hero of fresh breath. Menthol kills halitosis-causing bacteria in your mouth, while peppermint's aroma can mask bad breath. The tea also contains antibacterial properties that work from inside to kill germs and bacteria.

7) Reduces Fever

Hot tea helps in reducing fever. (Image via Pexels / Polina Tanklilevitch)

Mint tea contains menthol, which has been shown to reduce fevers. Hot tea induces sweating, which is the body's natural way of cooling down.

Along with the extra fluids, your body will begin to eliminate the causes of your cold, flu and fever. Menthol is a muscle relaxant that alleviates aches and pains associated with high fevers.

How to Prepare Mint Tea?

You can brew tea in a number of ways. You can use tea bags, dried loose tea leaves or fresh peppermint leaves from your garden.

Step 1: If you're using fresh peppermint leaves, break the leaves up a bit to help release their flavour. For loose tea leaves, use an infuser for the leaves. For tea bags, follow the instructions given on it.

Step 2: When you're making tea, make sure to use hot but not boiling water. Pour the water into a cup after it has cooled for a minute or two.

Step 3: Serve, relish, and enjoy your hot cuppa.

Takeaway

Now that you're aware of the possible health benefits of having mint tea, why don't you give it a shot?

There's no real downside to enjoying this aromatic and delicious beverage, and its health benefits could help improve your quality of life.

That should motivate you to treat mint tea like any other healthy food in your diet and start drinking it regularly. If you stick with it, you'll likely notice an improvement in your health over time.

