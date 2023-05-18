Mpox cases are likely to increase this summer, warns CDC    

In a health alert issued this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned U.S. residents about the increase in the cases of mpox, this summer and spring.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated to prevent monkeypox transmission and serious complications.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease that's caused by an infection from the mpox virus. It leads to flu-like symptoms and spreads through close contact with an infected human or animal.

While the cases were mostly seen in Africa, the virus has now spread to other countries as well, including America, Australia and Europe.

“Outbreak is not over” - CDC

In an update on its Health Alert Network, the CDC warned:

"Spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and events. The cases have declined since peaking in August 2022, but the outbreak is not over."

What are the symptoms of mpox?

Symptoms of monkeypox include rashes, blisters, fever, and more. (Photo via Instagram/meganews.tv)

Common signs of monkeypox include:

rashes

chills and fever

headaches

swollen lymph nodes

fatigue

muscle pain

It's important to note that it may take several days or even weeks to experience symptoms of monkeypox, and not everyone develops all the signs and symptoms of mpox. People who contract the virus may notice only a rash and no other symptoms or may experience flu-like symptoms and no rash.

The rashes usually start as painful red bumps and turn into pus-filled blisters that crust over and fall off in a few weeks. However, even if you don’t experience any signs and symptoms of infection, the virus can be transmitted to others through close contact.

Monkeypox trasmission

Person-to-person transmission occurs when you come in close contact with scabs, oral fluids or sores of an individual who’s infected.

Animal-to-person spread mainly occurs through bites, scratches, broken skin or through direct contact with an infected animal’s bodily fluids, blood or pox lesions. Mpox can also spread through contaminated materials like bedding, clothing and other items used by an infected individual or animal.

Treatment for monkeypox

Antiviral medications used for smallpox treatment can help ease monkeypox symptoms. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

There aren’t any approved treatments for mpox, but several antiviral medications used for smallpox treatment can help ease monkeypox symptoms. Following diagnosis, your doctor might also give you antibiotics to treat and prevent other infections if they develop.

If the condition is severe, healthcare providers might prescribe antiviral drugs like tecovirimat and cidofovir that are approved for treatment of viral infections.

Monkeypox treatment at home

Monkeypox treatment at home mainly includes managing the symptoms by using certain remedies.

One of the most important things you can do to manage your condition is to try to not touch, scratch or rub the rash. Doing so can spread the rash to other parts and also increase risk of spreading it to others.

If your skin is itchy and dry, an oatmeal or warm bath can help provide relief. Moreover, topical creams like petroleum jelly and calamine lotion may also help with dryness and itching.

If you have rashes in your mouth, rinsing with salt water a few times a day or using prescription mouthwashes a day may help ease the discomfort and pain.

Cluster of monkeypox cases reported in Chicago

Officials are urging healthcare providers to be on the lookout for mpox outbreaks and new cases.

That comes after a cluster of monkeypox cases were reported in Chicago. According to the CDC, from April 17 to May 5, 12 confirmed cases were reported to the Chicago Department of Public Health. In the U.S. 30,395 monkeypox cases have been reported so far, as per the CDC.

Although mpox is rare and goes away in about two to four weeks, in some cases, it can lead to complications like infections in the eyes or brain and can even be fatal. So, it's important to get vaccinated and prevent the infection from spreading to others.

