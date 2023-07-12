Multiplex Testing: Redefining the Common Cold Diagnosis

Experiencing nasal congestion and a cough? You're not alone. The common cold is a familiar condition that affects millions of individuals annually. However, recent advancements in medical testing have introduced a new approach to diagnosing respiratory infections, involving the use of multiplex tests.

While these tests can provide valuable insights into the specific pathogens responsible for your illness, they may also create confusion and unnecessary concern. In this article, we will explore the implications of multiplex testing and discuss effective strategies for managing the common cold.

Multiplex Testing Meaning

Multiplex tests are advanced diagnostic tools that have the capability to simultaneously detect multiple viruses and bacteria (Polina Tankilevitch/ Pexels)

Multiplex tests are innovative diagnostic tools capable of detecting multiple viruses and bacteria simultaneously. Rather than targeting a single pathogen, these tests can screen for 18 to 20 different pathogens, including both viruses and bacteria. This capability has proven especially useful during periods of overlapping respiratory infections, such as the coexistence of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, and the flu.

Benefits and Considerations

The use of multiplex tests in busy healthcare settings can expedite the diagnostic process, enabling faster diagnoses by doctors. However, these tests also come with mixed blessings. They can identify the specific virus or viruses causing your illness. Since most viral infections lack specific treatments, this knowledge may not significantly alter the recommended course of action. Furthermore, receiving a diagnosis that includes multiple viruses can cause unnecessary anxiety for patients and their parents.

Co-Infections and the Common Cold

Research has shown that co-infections, where multiple viruses or bacteria are present simultaneously, are not uncommon, particularly during the fall and winter months. In most cases, having multiple viruses does not necessarily worsen the severity of the illness.

Although being diagnosed with multiple viruses may sound alarming, it's important to note that specific treatments for the common cold caused by these viruses are generally unavailable. Therefore, the primary recommendations for managing the common cold remain rest, hydration, and comfort measures.

The Role of Testing in Treatment

With the increased availability of COVID-19 testing, many individuals now desire to know the specific pathogen causing their illness. However, multiplex tests are not widely accessible and are more commonly ordered in urgent care clinics and emergency departments.

While a COVID-19 diagnosis carries significant implications due to available treatments and the need for isolation, the same does not apply to most respiratory viruses.

Effectiveness of Multiplex Testing

Research indicates that the usefulness of multiplex testing in managing common respiratory infections is limited (Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

Studies suggest that multiplex testing has limited utility in managing common respiratory infections. While proponents argue that these tests can help reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions, recent research suggests otherwise.

A study conducted at the Children's Hospital of Colorado revealed that doctors who received their patients' multiplex test results were just as likely to prescribe antibiotics as those who did not see the results. Moreover, children whose doctors were aware of their test results experienced longer stays in the emergency department and were more likely to be admitted to the hospital.

How to Treat Common Cold

When it comes to managing the common cold, specific treatments for individual viruses are typically unavailable. Therefore, the focus is on symptom relief and supportive care. The following measures can help alleviate cold symptoms:

Rest: Give your body ample time to recover by getting sufficient rest.

Stay hydrated: Keep your body hydrated by consuming fluids like water, herbal tea, and clear broth.

Seek comfort measures: Use readily available over-the-counter remedies to alleviate symptoms such as stuffy nose, cough, and sore throat. These may include saline nasal sprays, cough drops, and throat lozenges.

Maintain good hygiene: Reduce the spread of germs by practicing frequent handwashing, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and promptly disposing of used tissues.

Although multiplex tests provide the ability to identify the specific pathogens responsible for respiratory infections, their practical advantages are often constrained when it comes to the common cold. This is because most viral infections, including the common cold, lack specific treatments, thus prioritizing the management of symptoms.

By comprehending effective strategies for handling the common cold and acknowledging the limitations of multiplex testing, individuals can make well-informed decisions regarding their healthcare.

