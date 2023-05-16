Why your go-to cough syrup might be doing more harm than good?

We've all been there — when our little ones start coughing, our first instinct is to reach for the cough syrup - but is it the best solution?

Recent studies have shed light on the potential risks associated with cough syrups, especially when used in children.

Cough syrup side effects and risks

Health risks of cough medication (Image via Freepik/Master1305)

Research has revealed alarming insights about the use of cough syrups in children. A study conducted by the University of Sydney discovered a significant decrease in poisonings when the use of cough and cold medicines was restricted.

That led to government-mandated labeling changes for these products. While cough syrups may have been the go-to remedy in the past, it's time to reconsider their usage.

Understanding cough syrup ingredients

What is it made of? (Image via Freepik/Wirestock)

These syrups contain various active ingredients depending on their intended purpose.

Some include suppressants that dampen the body's cough reflex, expectorants and mucolytics that aid in clearing phlegm, decongestants for relieving a blocked nose and sedating antihistamines to combat sneezing and aid sleep.

However, it's important to note that sedative-based medications pose the highest risk, with reported adverse events like agitation and psychosis, especially with overuse.

Safer alternatives for children's cough

Safer alternatives like honey help children. (Image via Freepik/Master1305)

Given the potential risks associated with such syrups, what can parents do to alleviate their child's cough?

Here are some safer alternatives recommended by experts:

Rest and reassurance: Providing your child with ample rest and reassurance can go a long way in easing their discomfort and aiding their recovery. Sometimes, all they need is a little extra care and attention.

Antibiotics only when necessary: It's crucial to avoid giving antibiotics to children unless prescribed by a doctor for specific bacterial infections like acute bacterial pneumonia or chronic coughs caused by bacterial bronchitis or whooping cough. Misusing antibiotics can contribute to antibiotic resistance, so that should be avoided.

Fever and pain relief: In cases of fever, aches and pains, medications like paracetamol or ibuprofen can be used. However, always ensure that you follow the correct dosage guidelines based on your child's weight and age, as indicated on the packaging.

Honey for wet coughs: If your child is over 12 months old and experiencing a wet cough, giving them honey may help. Honey has been found to reduce mucus production and provide relief. However, avoid giving honey to children under 12 months due to the risk of infant botulism.

Embracing a holistic approach to children's health

Beyond addressing cough symptoms, it's essential to take a holistic approach to your child's overall health. Encourage a balanced lifestyle that includes a nutritious diet, regular physical activity and adequate sleep.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, like handwashing, can also help prevent spread of infections. Remember that when it comes to your child's health, it's always best to consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice and guidance.

Poll : 0 votes