Mumps symptoms and treatment: All you need to know about this disease

Identifying mumps symptoms early can help with the proper treatment and management of this viral disease. Mumps usually affects the glands on each side of the face, including the parotid glands that produce saliva. Swollen glands can be painful at times.

Mumps is not common in the United States, as people are generally vaccinated. Unvaccinated people have a higher risk of infection, though. In this article, we bring you a list of mumps symptoms to watch out for.

What is mumps disease? Common mumps symptoms

Headache is common among mumps symptoms (Image via Unsplash/Engin Akyurt)

Mumps is a viral disease caused by the mumps virus. Symptoms typically show up about 16 to 18 days after exposure to the virus. Healthy individuals usually recover in a couple of weeks.

Initial symptoms are similar to that of flu, like:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches or pain

Lack of appetite

Tiredness

Secondary symptoms that usually show up after a day or two may include:

Swelling of one or both glands on the sides of the face

Pain or tenderness around the swollen area

Swelling of glands below the floor of the mouth

Trouble eating or drinking

Confusion or disorientation

Stomach pain

Pain and swelling of the testicles

Watching out for these mumps symptoms is essential to understanding the severity of the infection, which can vary from person to person. Inflammation and pain can be managed with analgesics and painkillers as per the prescription of a doctor.

Mumps swelling reason

Swelling takes place due to an inflammatory immune response triggered by the virus. The body tries to kill the virus with the help of immune cells known as B-cells and T-cells. Antibodies also try to fight the virus and are involved in inflammatory pathways.

Mumps symptoms can also include pain around the swollen area. If the pain is severe, the doctor usually prescribes pain relievers that are also available over the counter, including ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) and acetaminophen (Tylenol). Applying a cold or warm cloth over swollen salivary glands can reduce mumps swelling.

Mumps treatment

Vaccination is the best way to prevent mumps. (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

As mumps is a viral disease, it does not have a proper treatment. Mumps symptoms can be managed as per response from the patient.

Prevention against infection is the best way. Vaccination helps reduce chances of getting infected. Vaccinated people might also get mumps, but the symptoms will be very mild and negligible.

The mumps vaccine is usually given as a combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. The schedule for vaccinations is:

The first dose between the ages of 12 and 15 months

The second dose between the ages of 4 and 6 years

The following people may need vaccinations with one or more doses of the MMR vaccine:

College students

People in the military

International travelers

Healthcare workers at risk of exposure

Vaccination can prevent children from contracting the virus. However, vaccines are associated with mild side effects. MMR shots might cause the following mild side effects:

Soreness at the site of the shot taken

Fever

Rash

Inflammation of the glands in the cheeks or neck.

Identifying mumps symptoms is crucial for early treatment. They should not be confused with the symptoms of shingles, though. Proper rest is important for recovery.

Healthy adults usually do not need any treatment and recover without any medical intervention. If an individual suffers from severe mumps symptoms, it's best to consult a doctor immediately.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

