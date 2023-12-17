Muscle Tension Dysphonia - What Affects the Functioning of Voice Box?

As the human voice is the most important expression of emotions and thoughts, what will happen if someday an individual gets affected by a condition like muscle tension dysphonia? Disruption around the muscles of the voice box by excessive tension can affect the way of communication and overall well-being.

Muscle tension dysphonia is the variation in the sound and sense of an individual's voice. Not only vocal folds but even accessory muscles near the voice box or larynx are affected by this tension. In this article, we will further discuss about the possible symptoms, causes, and treatment for muscle tension dysphonia.

Causes of muscle tension dysphonia

Stress and poor vocal habits can cause muscle tension dysphonia (Image by freepik on freepik)

Muscle tension dysphonia is a speaking dysfunction and it can be caused by various factors such as irritants, laryngitis, stress, and many more. The condition can be reversed in earlier stages but as long as the condition remains and the muscle experiences tension by speaking, it can get worse. The causes of muscle tension dysphonia are mentioned below:

Stress

Different types of stress can induce tension around the muscles of the larynx. Work-related stress, personal affairs, anxiety, depression, or emotional distress can affect the voice box muscles.

Misuse of voice

Excessive use of voice and not giving the throat sufficient rest can affect the muscle of voice production. Too much yelling and talking at a high pitch can strain the muscles of the larynx.

Incorrect habits

Excessive coughing or regular clearing of the throat can contribute to muscle tension dysphonia. Too much whispering for a long period of time can cause strain on vocal folds and accessory muscles of the larynx.

Acid reflux

Gastroesophageal reflux disease can result in the flowing back of stomach acid back to the esophagus and sometimes, reaching into the larynx too. This phenomenon will cause irritation in the voice box and further tension around the muscles.

Respiratory-related conditions

Persistent coughing problems for a prolonged time can be induced due to conditions like asthma or allergies that can result in muscle tension in the larynx. Breathing problems and variations in the patterns of respiration can cause discoordination between respiratory and laryngeal muscles.

Past trauma or injury

Accidents or injuries directly hitting the neck or head region can cause strain on the muscles of voice production. Other conditions like spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder that can affect the laryngeal muscles.

Vocal cord deficits

Vocal cords often experience abnormalities like growth on the vocal cords, polyps, and cysts due to misuse of vocals. This can lead to muscle tension dysphonia.

Other causes

Laryngitis-like conditions, poor posture of the neck or head, pollution, smoke, and allergies can induce irritation around the voice box muscles and can lead to muscle tension dysphonia.

Symptoms and treatment of muscle tension dysphonia

Proper rest for the voice box is important to function properly (image by freepik on freepik)

As the voice box is a sensitive region, it can get affected quite easily. It is important to pay attention to the symptoms of muscle tension dysphonia and they are as follows:

1. The quality of voice can be affected and may sound rough. It can sometimes sound harsh and throaty.

2. Individuals may have a breathy or weak voice or it can almost turn into a whisper.

3. Someone suffering from this condition can sound like their voice has some pressure, tension, or tightness.

4. Changing of pitch, random cut-out in voice, or stopping suddenly in between talking.

5. If not treated, the voice becomes weaker day by day.

6. One may suffer during singing as it can be hard to sing high-pitched notes.

7. Individuals suffer from throat pain and tension around the affected area while talking.

Both physical and psychological treatment for muscle tension dysphonia are important and they are as follows:

1. Voice therapy sessions conducted by a speech-language pathologist can impact positively the throat strain and elevate the quality of vocals.

2. Therapies like acupressure, massages, psychotherapy, or exercises especially for the reduction of throat tension can help improve the voice box muscles.

3. To treat it appropriately, some doctors recommend surgeries to directly operate on the underlying issue.

In a nutshell, we can say this condition affects the most expressive instrument of our body i.e. our voice, and it should be treated immediately.