Music mastermind Rick Rubin shares his daily 15-minute breathing exercise

In the dynamic world of music production, Rick Rubin stands as a colossus, having crafted soundtracks for generations. Yet, beyond the mixing boards and studio sessions, Rubin engages in a surprisingly simple yet transformative routine - a 15-minute daily breathing exercise.

The article delves into how this practice not only enhances his legendary creativity but also serves as a cornerstone for his physical and mental well-being.

Rick Rubin's Rhythmic Path to Well-being

Rick Rubin's Breathing Exercise (Image via Unsplash/JM Lova)

Rick Rubin’s initiation into the world of rhythmic breathing arose from a personal quest to improve his heart rate variability – a crucial indicator of health. Intrigued by the potential benefits, Rubin adopted a methodical breathing pattern, focusing on achieving six breaths per minute.

This pace, though not instinctive, is meticulously maintained for at least 10 to 20 minutes each day. The result? A significant and measurable improvement in his heart rate variability. This exercise, a blend of simplicity and discipline, has seamlessly integrated into Rubin's daily life, offering a respite from the whirlwind of his professional demands.

In this practice, Rubin finds a sanctuary of calm. With eyes closed and breath controlled, he steps away from the chaos of the external world, centering himself in a moment of serene introspection.

Rick Rubin's Breathing Exercise (Image via Unsplash/Artem Kovalev)

The flexibility of this technique allows Rubin to practice it anywhere, be it in the tranquility of his home or during a busy day. It's this adaptability that makes the exercise not just a routine but a lifeline to mental clarity and emotional balance.

A conduit for creative flow

The impact of this breathing exercise on Rubin’s creative process is profound. It acts as a conduit to a state of heightened awareness and focus, essential for the deep, reflective thought that underpins creativity.

Through this practice, Rubin enters a meditative state, where the usual distractions dissipate, allowing for a free flow of creative ideas. This ritual has become an indispensable part of his creative arsenal, setting the stage for each day's artistic endeavors.

Beyond mental clarity, the physical benefits of this exercise are undeniable. It stands as an effective tool against stress, enhancing focus and contributing positively to mental health.

Rick Rubin's Breathing Exercise (Image via Unsplash/Katie Bush)

In the high-stakes world of music production, where emotional resilience and mental agility are paramount, this exercise proves invaluable. Rubin’s commitment to this practice is a testament to the indelible link between physical health and creative excellence, underscoring the importance of holistic self-care in the pursuit of artistic achievement.

Rick Rubin's daily 15-minute breathing exercise transcends being a mere routine; it is a vital part of his creative and personal well-being. This practice highlights the powerful impact that small, consistent actions can have on our lives.