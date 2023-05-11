"My body wasted away" - Trans woman who had double mastectomy as a minor share horrifying experience       

Luka, a trans woman who had a double mastectomy as a minor, recently shared her horrifying experience on YouTube, revealing that her body wasted away.

Luka shared that as a teenager, she had a lot of mental health issues and that she was also sexually exploited. All this took a toll on Luka’s mental health, which ultimately led her to hate her body and resulted in her first medical intervention, a double mastectomy at the minor age of 16.

Luka went on to explain that she feels her body is falling apart only because of the surgery.

“In the past six months, I’ve watched my body fall apart and waste away in front of me," she said in a video shared on YouTube.

Double mastectomy on minors

Contrary to what we know that minors are not allowed to undergo surgeries like these, well, it’s still happening. Mastectomies on minors is still taking place and for some, it's ruining their lives.

In fact, a study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows that the number of gender-transitioning mastectomies performed on teenagers have exponentially increased in the last few years.

The number of gender-transitioning mastectomies performed on teenagers have exponentially increased. (Photo via Pexels/Anete Lusina)

What is a double mastectomy?

It is a surgery in which both or either one of the breasts is removed. While typically the surgery is done to remove tumors in cases of breast cancer, many transgender people undergo it for transitioning themselves and for treating gender dysphoria.

There are many options for this kind of surgery, including:

removing both breasts using a double mastectomy

removing excess skin around the breasts

eliminating or repositioning the nipple and areola

Is double mastectomy safe?

While the surgery is considered safe, though not for minors, complications may occur depending on the type of procedure a person has undergone. These may include:

complete loss of nipple sensation

bleeding and risks of infection

scarring

a piece of skin or fat hanging out from the surgery site

uneven nipples

building up of fat tissue in the surrounding area

other surgical complications and defects that might need another surgery

The surgery can also cause difficulty lifting and moving arms and sensations in the underarms and chest that may feel tingly and itchy. Moreover, the procedure can also lead to lymphedema and several other health concerns over time.

Mastectomies can lead to several complications.(Photo via Pexels/Klaus Nielsen)

Is double mastectomy a major surgery?

Yes, mastectomies are considered major surgery, and for several reasons. The surgery involves the permanent removal of both or one breast, which is quite risky. Not only this, but the duration of surgery can also be very hectic as in general, the procedure may last up to five hours or even more, depending on the individual’s health.

Lastly, the procedure is a physically and mentally draining surgery that can affect one’s health and mental condition for their whole life.

When is a double mastectomy recommended?

The surgery is recommended for women at a very high risk of breast cancer. Women who have tested positive for BRCA gene change are mostly the ones suitable for this surgery as they are at very high risk.

The surgery is done and the breasts are removed before the cells develop cancer. So, it's kind of a preventive surgery that significantly reduces the chance of getting breast cancer.

And while the procedure lowers the future risk of breast cancer, it has no effect on cancer developing in any other organ. Also, it takes longer to recover and there are high chances of infections as well.

