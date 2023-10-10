Natural herbs for depression that can be your alternative treatment

Herbs for depression can prove to be a valuable ally in the fight for our mental health. Herbs are a complementary treatment approach and must be taken with at least some consultation.

Right from ancient times, herbs have been used to alleviate signs of depression and anxiety, providing us with a very natural way of dealing with these conditions. Not all of us are comfortable taking medication and can also be scared of taking them.

You need to incorporate at least some fresh herbs to help you feel better. (Image via Pexels/ Yan Krukau)

Natural herbs for depression that soothe your symptoms

Depression is much more than persistent feelings of sadness. It may prove to be a long-lasting issue, impacting various aspects of daily functioning. Although natural remedies can never replace medical intervention or therapy, professionals do see a correlation between herbs and depression reduction.

Anxiety can exist simultaneously with symptoms of depression. Here are a few herbs for depression and anxiety which can greatly help you:

1.Chamomile

Chamomile has a soothing and relaxing sensation. (Image via Freepik/ Djvstock)

Chamomile tea has calming properties, which can effectively lower anxiety and promote sleep. Its soothing agents make it a favored choice for people looking for stress reduction.

2. Lavender

It's not just a beautiful herb. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

Largely popular for its aromatic fragrance, lavender can support reducing anxiety and bring about a deep sense of rejuvenation in a person's everyday life by promoting sleep quality. It can be made use of in multiple formations such as teas, essential oils, as well as sachets.

3. St. John's Wort

A powerful herb for many conditions. (Image via Freepik/ Vecstock)

St. John's wort is a pretty popular herb that has been employed for centuries to get rid of slight to moderate forms of depression. Research indicates it may work by heightening the levels of serotonin in the brain, like few of the natural anti-depressant medications.

4. Saffron

Saffron is not only used for the culinary process. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

Saffron is one of the world's most expensive forms of spice, which has been proven to enhance mood and is also among herbs for depression. Its properties are largely believed to influence serotonin and various other neurotransmitters.

5. Ashwagandha

The use of herbs for mental health is an age-old practice. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

Ashwagandha herb also stands out in the herbs for depression aids the body to adapt to stress and has proven to lower the signs of anxiety and depression. It can greatly heighten energy levels and has also been compared to anxiety medications.

6. Rhodiola Rosea

So many interesting herbs are already available in nature. (Image via Vecteezy/ Angela Cottingham)

Rhodiola can greatly assist in battling stress, fatigue, as well as anxiety. Its properties are believed to enhance the brain's capacity to deal with stressors. Basically, it adds to your resilience.

7. Valerian root

Valerian flower and root. (Image via Vecteezy/ Mou Fau)

Valerian root is well recognized for the calming properties it generates and is typically used as a natural remedy for anxiety as well as insomnia. It can assist in lowering the signs of anxiety by encouraging relaxation and enhancing overall sleep quality.

8. Passion flower

Passion flower helps to manage anxiety. (Image via Vecteezy/ Eduard Zayonchkovski)

Another herb that may help alleviate anxiety and balance mood is the passion flower. It essentially works by growing levels of a neurotransmitter, named gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which generates a smoothing effect on the brain.

If you or your loved ones are on medications or have any underlying health concerns, it's vital to seek professional supervision before using herbs for anxiety and depression. These herbal approaches can be used in a variety of forms, including teas, capsules or even tinctures, and can easily be accommodated into a holistic approach for your well-being.

Always know that herbs for depression or anxiety aren't a quick fix. These herbs for depression work at their best when included in a comprehensive approach, that involves medication, therapy, and lifestyle alterations.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.