Natural remedies for bipolar disorder: Will they work for me?

Not everyone wants to seek therapy and medication. Can people still manage their symptoms? Yes, natural remedies for bipolar disorder are alternate therapies that complement traditional treatment.

While natural remedies are not an ideal replacement for those with bipolar disorder, they do provide support. This also helps many individuals who feel they are not ready for psychotherapy or are not able to find the right mental health professional.

Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health condition that can interfere with your everyday functioning. A person who experiences extreme highs and lows may notice the impact of this disorder on every aspect of their lives.

What are common natural remedies for bipolar disorder?

In some cases, bipolar disorder can be progressive as individuals age, especially if it goes undiagnosed and untreated. While natural remedies for bipolar disorder are important additions to your healing journey, they are often seen as unsupported or not 'evidence-based'. Just because something is natural does not mean it's not legitimate. Here are some common natural remedies:

1. Exercise and diet

As much as exercise and diet seem to be overhyped, they do have a significant impact on emotional regulation. Just taking long and slow walks can reduce the intensity of a depressive episode.

It is also important to note that these don't have immediate effects on your mood, but rather are slowly integrated into your lifestyle. Just like any other healthy diet, it is best to include healthy fats, high fiber foods, and reduce sugar intake.

2. Mind and body tools

Alternate healing tools like yoga, mindfulness, or deep relaxation exercises can help you build a greater awareness of your mood dysregulations. It also helps you recognize that you don't have to necessarily engage with all thoughts or emotions. As you become more judgmental towards your inner experience, you allow yourself to feel more in control.

3. Light therapy

It is common for the symptoms of bipolar disorder to interfere with your sleep patterns. Exposure to alternating periods of light and darkness tries to align with your sleep wake cycle. Our sleep patterns often contribute to how we feel throughout the day. For someone with bipolar disorder, it can be especially difficult to find a sleep cycle that allows rest.

In accordance with your mental health professional's advice, it is best to combine natural remedies with psychotherapy or medication. There is no one size-fits all treatment for mood disorders. Find the best therapy for bipolar disorder requires patience and commitment to heal from your end. We do need more evidence to support the use of natural remedies for bipolar, so their use becomes more robust and people gain confidence in using them.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

