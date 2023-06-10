Natural ways to treat insomnia

Insomnia refers to lack of sleep. In some people, it might be a temporary problem, but in others, it could need a while to treat it.

The sleeping disorder can be caused due to various reasons. In teenagers, especially, changes in daily routines, makes it difficult to cope and maintain pace amidst the heavy workload.

Anxiety in young adults and increasing depression is also a major cause leading to insomnia. Maintaining a poor diet and sleeping late at night should also be avoided to prevent this disorder.

This condition can be treated using medicines and naturally. The first way may not require too long to treat the disorder, as there have been many advancements in the medical field. Meanwhile, treating insomnia naturally requires a great effort and takes a longer time but can be worth it.

Here are some natural ways to address the condition:

How insomnia can be treated naturally?

Regular exercise

Just as exercises are essential in everyday life to maintain overall well-being, long-term or 'chronic' insomnia can be prevented with regular exercises performed at regular intervals of 3 to 4 times a week with 30- 40 minutes of activity.

Quality of sleep can be highly improved as the endorphin hormone is secreted by the body, which enables a person to stay active and energized.

Unwind stressful thoughts

A healthy functioning of the brain and mind is essential to stay active and perform everyday activities.

If a person is afflicted by a huge collection of thoughts revolving around their mind, they lose optimal functioning, which affects sleep. The immunity of the body is greatly reduced, which is highly risky, as it leads to other diseases and infections.

Improve your nutrition

Not eating directly before going to bed is always advisable, but the health effects of a good diet and proper nutrition on sleep routine is equally important.

So, it's beneficial to consume healthy foods. Moreover, drinking lukewarm milk and and eating bananas before bed is said to provide a good and relaxing sleep.

Relaxation techniques

Students mostly stay up late till midnight to finish up their academic works, but that should be avoided, as when the time of sleep is near, relaxation of the body is paramount.

The environment also plays a major role while sleeping. as less noise, dark room and cool temperature help in relaxing the muscles to help get a night of good sleep, which prevents insomnia.

Promote melatonin production

When the body is exposed to dim light, the melatonin hormone is secreted into the brain to promote the relaxation process. Waking up early to get sunlight and falling asleep in dim light contribute to the production and release of this hormone.

Other techniques to be implied to improve sleep quality and prevent insomnia are: taking a shower before going to sleep and reducing usage of electronics just before sleep.

Good sleep is very essential for overall health and well-being. Insomnia can be prevented naturally, as mentioned above. If not treated, it can not only lead to chronic sleep disorders and also lead to other diseases.

Poll : 0 votes