NBA Star LeBron James' Crazy Diet

1.14K   //    12 Aug 2018, 22:34 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
LeBron James won four NBA Most Valuable Player Awards

LeBron James is one of the most prolific basketballers of all time and needs no elaborate introduction. The American basketballer has won four NBA MVP awards, three NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards and two Olympic gold medals.

However, there was something else that LeBron James did in 2014 that caught everyone's imagination. According to Business Insider, James went on a low-carb diet for 67 days, which caused to lose a startling amount of weight in that summer. This only added weight to the popular ketogenic diet that quite a lot of people follow to reduce weight.

Also read: 3500 Calorie Michael Phelps' Golden Diet Revealed

Nevertheless, the ketogenic diet is not for everyone and a few could develop complications while following this diet program. It is recommended to get off the keto diet and visit a doctor if you develop any discomfort while following this diet.

Let us dive in deeper, and better understand the diet that made LeBron James lose weight before the start of the championship so that even you could follow the same for weight loss. 

Focus On Low-Carb But High-Calorie Diet

James' diet included very little carbs and almost no sugars, which is the major step that everyone who is on a keto diet must follow on a regular basis. Depriving the body of carbohydrates forces it to enter into a state of ketosis, where the fat is broken down rather than carbohydrates to generate energy.

Ensure that you only take around 20% of required carbohydrate intake and increase the fat intake to about 65-70%. However, remember that having a low-carbohydrate diet does not mean that one should not deprive themselves of calories. Keep in mind that you meet the recommended daily carbohydrate requirements. Additionally, take adequate amounts of fibre to improve digestion.

Foods: Meat, eggs, nuts and sprouts.

