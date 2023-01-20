Neck exercises are one of the most effective ways to ease a stiff neck, and they work wonders on upper back pain too.

Neck pain and stiffness are some of the most common types of pain that may occur almost anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s due to prolonged sitting over a work desk or sleeping in the wrong position, neck and upper back pain can limit your everyday movements and lead to severe health issues as well.

It's also important to note that osteoarthritis is also a very common cause of neck pain and stiffness.

Symptoms of neck pain

Some major symptoms of neck pain include:

muscle tightness

pain that gets worsened when keeping the head in the same position for a long duration, such as when working on a laptop, or driving

severe headache

upper back and shoulder pain

muscle spasms

reduced mobility in the neck and shoulders

Although neck pain or stiffness is not always a serious health concern, certain neck exercises and stretches can make your neck muscles stronger and more mobile. Bonus – these neck exercises can alleviate any kind of upper back and shoulder pain too.

Neck exercises to ease stiffness in the neck and upper back

Try the following neck muscle exercises to loosen stiff necks, reduce pain, and gain more flexibility:

1) Neck roll

Neck rolls are one of the easiest neck exercises that can be done anywhere, sitting or standing.

To do this simple neck exercise:

Sit or stand with your back straight and head tall. Slowly tilt your head to the left till you feel a gentle stretch through your traps and neck muscles.

Hold the stretch. Wlowly roll your head in a circular motion, and stop when you reach your right shoulder.

Complete the exercise by rolling your neck to the left again. Repeat the exercise a few times a day.

2) Forward and backward tilt

This is another simple yet effective neck exercise that helps reduce neck and upper back pain. A forward and backward tilt is also a great exercise to fix forward head posture.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight on the floor or chair, and ensure that your spine is straight throughout the move.

Slowly lower your chin towards your chest, and hold the position for at least 30 seconds or more if it doesn’t feel uncomfortable or painful.

Lift your head back to the start, and move your chin up by lifting your head towards the ceiling.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise a few times a day.

3) Overhead arm reach

It's one of the best stretches for neck and shoulder pain and works wonders for the upper back as well.

To do an overhead arm reach:

Sit in a chair with your feet flat on the ground and back straight.

Slowly extend your left arm above your head, and try to reach to the right. Do not overstretch if you have severe pain.

Bend your upper body towards your right, and feel the stretch in your left shoulder and lat muscles.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the stretch five times.

Switch sides, and repeat the exercise with your right arm.

4) Shoulder roll

It's an effective neck exercises that not only ease neck stiffness and pain but also strengthens the muscles and helps alleviate shoulder pain as well.

To do the shoulder roll exercise:

Sit or stand with your neck and head in a neutral position.

Without moving your head and neck, lift your shoulders in a shrugging motion.

Start to roll your shoulders in a circular motion, and squeeze your shoulder blades together as you do so.

Repeat a few times, and roll them in the opposite direction.

5) Seated twist

The seated twist is an excellent exercise to reduce upper back and lower back pain.

To do the seated twist exercise:

Sit on a chair with your back straight and head in a neutral position.

Place your right hand on your left knee, and slowly pull to rotate your shoulders towards the left while looking behind the chair.

Return to the center, and repeat the twist with your left hand on your right knee.

Repeat the exercise a few times in both directions.

When to see a doctor?

If the aforementioned neck exercises do not provide much relief and the pain persists, seek medical attention immediately.

You may also consult a doctor if the neck pain:

is severe or persists for several days

spreads down to the legs and arms

comes with severe headache or numbness in the muscles

results in the loss of strength and mobility in the hands and arms

While you can’t prevent neck pain or stiffness, there're certain things you must keep in mind to reduce the risk of the same.

These include using a good posture when sitting or standing, sleeping on a good quality soft pillow, avoiding lifting heavy objects over your shoulders, and taking frequent breaks if you work long hours at a desk.

