5 Best Yoga Exercises to Do When You Have a Stiff Neck

Neck pain is very common and can be caused by many things. These include daily activities that involve moving forward in the same way over and over, having bad posture, or always keeping the head in the same place.

It doesn't take much for this part of the body to get hurt, and that pain can easily spread to the shoulders and back. Neck pain can cause headaches and even lead to other injuries.

Yoga is a great way to get rid of pain in the neck. You can learn to let go of any tension you hold in that part of your body by doing some yoga poses.

Yoga Exercises for Stiff Neck

Check out these five best yoga exercises you can perform to relieve a stiff neck.

1) Uttanasana

Uttanasana is an intense standing Hatha yoga pose that stretches the back deeply and calms the mind.

The lengthening of the lumbar spine and the whole back helps relieve pressure on the lower back caused by sitting or a sedentary lifestyle. When you fold forward, you will also ease tension in the shoulders and neck.

Here's how you do this asana:

Stand up so that your feet are hip-distance apart.

Lengthen your body while bending your upper body forward and keeping your knees slightly bent.

Bring your hands to the floor, legs, or a block.

Tuck your chin into your chest, and relax your head and neck.

You can move your head gently from side to side, front to back, or in small circles. That helps your neck and shoulders feel less tight.

Keep this position for at least 60 seconds.

Bring your arms and head up last as you roll your spine back up to standing position..

2) Virbhadrasana II (Warrior II)

With this pose, you can open up your chest and shoulders, and make them stronger so that they support your neck. That can help alleviate neck pain, as stiffness and pain is often due to weak muscles that are unable to bear the weight of the neck and head.

Here's how you do this asana:

From a standing position, bring your left foot back, with your toes pointing slightly to the left.

Put your right foot in front.

Your left foot's inside should be even with the inside of your right foot.

Bring your arms up till they are parallel to the floor, and palms are facing down.

Bend your right knee, but don't let it go further forward than the ankle.

As you reach up through your spine, press into both feet.

Look past the right end of your right hand.

Maintain this pose for 30 seconds.

Repeat the same steps on the other side.

3) Trikonasana

This asana activates the core muscles, which helps in building balance and stability. It reduces stiffness and tension in the spine and back, resulting in increased flexibility. It also opens up the hips and shoulders, which helps relieve pain and tension in the neck and upper back.

Here's how you do this exercise:

You can jump, step, or walk to assume a stance in which your feet are further apart than your hips.

Turn your left toes out at an angle and right toes forward.

Bring your arms up so that they are parallel to the floor, and palms are facing down.

When you bend at your right hip, reach forward with your right arm.

From there, lower your right arm, and raise your left arm up towards the ceiling.

You can look in any direction, or gently move your neck by looking up and down.

Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

4) Ardha Matsyendrasana

This pose elongates the spine, improves flexibility and restores the natural alignment of the spine. It twists the spine, shoulder and hips, helping stretch the muscles in those areas. Relieving muscle tension from the spine and shoulders can help alleviate neck pain as well.

Here's how you do this asana:

From a seated position, move your right foot along the floor to the outside of your left hip.

Bend your left knee, and cross it over your right leg so that your left foot is rooted in the floor on the outside of your right thigh.

Stretch your back out, and turn your upper body to the left.

Put your left hand behind your buttocks on the floor. Put your right arm on the outside of your left leg.

You can turn your head to look over either shoulder, or make small forward and backward movements with your neck.

Hold this position for one minute.

Repeat on the other side.

5) Extended Puppy Pose

This yoga asana stretches the spine and shoulders and improves flexibility, especially in the spine. It strengthens and stretches the arms and upper back too and helps relieve stress in the region, which can alleviate neck pain.

Here's how you do this asana:

Start on all fours in the table top position.

Move your hands a little bit forward, and raise your heels to get up on your toes.

Bring your buttocks slowly down towards your heels, and stop halfway down.

Get your arms involved, and keep your elbows up.

Put your head down on the ground or a blanket. Let your neck fully loosen up.

Keep your lower back slightly arched as you press into your palms, stretch your arms, and pull your hips down towards your heels.

Hold for a minute.

