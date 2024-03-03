Neck pain and dizziness: Is there a link?

Neck pain and dizziness can happen together or on their own, but both are disturbing, so you would want to put an end to it by getting proper treatment. The symptoms of both can happen because of improper sleeping position, stress or anxiety, overusing your phone and other medical conditions.

Neck injury or any condition that affects the neck can cause neck pain and dizziness. You can find it difficult to move your neck. Movement can be restricted, and you might get headaches or migraines, so it's very important to find the cause and treat it accordingly for quicker relief.

Neck pain and dizziness: The link

Pain can get severe followed by dizziness (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Neck pain and dizziness, also called cervical vertigo or cervicogenic dizziness, can occur because of injuries or underlying health issues.

You will feel disoriented and also have pain in your neck when you’re affected. It's very difficult to move your neck as well as your head. Headaches can be your unwanted companion all the time.

The body works on balance, and all the organs are balanced, but when one of the organs stops responding, staying vertical can be a challenging task. Many experts believe that because of a communication problem between the vestibular system in the body and a sense called proprioception, the equilibrium is affected, which causes neck pain and dizziness.

However, the main cause is still unknown, and more research has to be done to ascertain that.

In simpler terms, the condition occurs when you suffer from any kind of injury or health condition that affects with receptors of the neck, which affects the signals sent to the brain and the vestibular system.

Once the neck receptors are damaged, it starts throwing off your proprioception (the body's ability to sense movement). This disruption causes vertigo or neck pain and dizziness.

Four potential causes of neck pain and dizziness

Most of the conditions start from the neck. Here are four of them :

#1 Cervical spondylosis

Spinal degeneration or cervical spondylosis can happen because of several medical conditions.

They cause wear and tear of the spine with time and mainly affect the upper part of the neck. The discs which act like shock absorbers are damaged, leading to headaches, followed by dizziness.

#2 Poor posture

Bad posture can be a cause of neck pain and dizziness (Image by freepik)

Several poor positions when you work, lie down or simply sleep can compress the vertebrae, which is at the top of the spine, leading to cervical vertigo. So choose the correct pillow, and chair; try and sit up straight, and do not act lazy.

#3 Stress and anxiety

Too much stress can be a cause (Image by Elisa Ventur/Unsplash)

This is one of the less common causes of feeling dizzy. But anxiety can cause pain and discomfort in the neck, along with headaches or migraines.

#4 Whiplash

An accident can cause neck injuries (Image by Tom Jur/Unsplash)

Because of a sudden movement, the neck moves backward and forward all of a sudden, often in a crash or accident, which may result in a whiplash.

This is a neck injury that's followed by headaches because the joints and muscles in the neck are damaged, because of the high-velocity high-intensity movements.

What are the treatments for neck pain and dizziness?

Massage can provide relief (Image by Toa Heftiba/Unsplash)

Diagnosing cervical vertigo is not possible because there's no way to find out about this condition. But you can learn from the symptoms whether you’re suffering from it or not by keeping a close eye.

Treating it, though, is easy and does not need surgery in most cases. However, you must visit a doctor who will diagnose the root cause and give you medicines like painkillers and muscle relaxers and also drugs that can help you get rid of the dizziness.

You can also try neck massages, physiotherapy or a chiropractor to treat your neck pain and pain in the spine or lower back pain too. Exercises like weight training, pilates or dancing can also help, as they keep the blood flowing and make you more flexible.

Running or jogging can also provide relief against neck pain and dizziness (Image by Jenny Hill/Unsplash)

You can also try endurance exercises like running, cycling or swimming to get rid of neck pain and dizziness. No matter which exercise you are doing, remember not to overstrain yourself, and keep your condition in mind.

If your pain and discomfort are not leaving your side and the dizziness is affecting your quality of life, consider going to a doctor for the correct medicine and treatment instead of tryinh anything on your own.