6 Best Neck Pain Relief Exercises

Suffering from neck pain and discomfort? Consider practicing neck pain relief exercises to ease pain and strengthen the neck joints.

Neck pain can be disabling, as it slows down mobility and also takes a toll on mental health. It affects other aspects of life such as work and social life and limits overall physical abilities too.

What causes neck pain?

There are several causes of neck pain. Some of the major ones include:

muscle strains

injuries

nerve compression

worn joints

muscle stiffness

poor posture

diseases such as meningitis, arthritis, etc.

Whether you have a muscle strain in your neck caused by poor posture or you’ve had an injury, neck pain relief exercises are an excellent way to alleviate pain and prevent it in the future.

Neck pain relief exercises to try

If you're wondering how to relieve neck pain, look no further. Here are the six best neck pain relief exercises you can do at any time, even at work:

1) Head tilt

Head tilts can ease neck pain. (Photo via Pexels/Miriam Alonso)

Head tilts are one of the simplest neck pain relief exercises that gently stretch the muscles and ease discomfort. This exercise can be done sitting or standing depending on your preference.

To do head tilts:

Stand or sit with your spine straight and neck neutral. Keep your gaze straight ahead.

Lower your head while bringing your chin towards your chest, and hold the position for a few seconds.

Move your head back to its starting position.

From there, tilt your head up slowly while bringing the edge of the skull towards your back.

Hold for a few counts, and release.

Repeat the sequence five times.

2) Side bend

Side bends are also among the most effective neck pain relief exercises and can be done anytime, anywhere.

To do side bends:

Stand tall with your spine and head straight.

Raise your arms up, and clasp your hands above your head.

With your neck stable, lean towards your right side, and hold the position for a few counts.

Slowly return to the center while keeping the arms above your head.

Repeat the exercise on the left side.

3) Shoulder roll

Shoulder rolls are among the most prominent neck pain relief exercises that not only alleviate pain but also relieve tightness and tension while strengthening the joints too.

To do shoulder rolls:

Stand straight with your feet at a shoulder-width distance, and position your arms on the sides.

Slowly lift your shoulders towards your ears, and move it in a circular motion while keeping your hands at your sides. Do that five times.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise by moving your shoulders backwards in a circular motion.

Repeat the sequence a few times.

4) Arm pull

Arm pulls stretch the sides of the neck. (Photo via Pexels/Kampus Production)

Arm pulls are one of the most effective neck pain relief exercises that gently stretch the sides of the neck and alleviate stiffness.

To do arm pulls:

Stand straight with your feet at hip distance, and position your hands behind your waist.

Hold on to your right wrist with your left hand. Using your left hand, pull your right arm gently straight back till it moves away from the body.

To deepen the stretch, lower your left ear towards the shoulders, and hold the position for a few counts.

Switch sides, and continue.

5) Wall angel

Wall angels are among the most significant and easiest neck pain relief exercises that keep thr shoulders pulled back, improve posture, strengthen chest, and reduce pain and tension in the neck.

To do wall angels:

Stand tall with your back facing against a wall. Take a step forward, and slightly bend your knees while positioning the feet at shoulder-width distance.

Lift your arms out to the sides, and make a T shape while placing the back of your elbows, forearms, and hands against the wall.

Bend your elbows, and raise your arms over your head till the fingertips in both hands touch.

Lower your arms back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

6) Neck retraction

Neck retractions, also known as chin tucks, are some of the best neck pain relief exercises that counteract poor neck posture by targeting the neck flexor muscles. This exercise improves slouched posture and strengthens the neck muscles.

To do neck retractions:

Stand or sit, and place a finger on your chin.

Slowly press your finger to pull your chin back. Release and return to the center, and repeat the exercise.

As you do that, feel the stretch on the sides of the neck and skull.

Takeaway

Although neck pain is not usually serious, the discomfort and inconvenience associated with it can be frustrating. Practicing the aforementioned neck pain relief exercises along with proper rest can speed up recovery and also prevent pain from coming back.

However, before starting any exercise programme, check with your doctor to determine whether they're safe or not.

