6 Yoga Poses to Promote Joint Health

Have you been suffering from joint pain lately? Is it limiting your everyday movements and activities? If yes, it's the time to add yoga to your everyday routine.

When it comes to promoting joint health, yoga is considered one of the safest exercise options that helps reduce pain and stifness while eliminating the need for medicine and other treatments. Certain yoga poses not only stretch the joints and alleviate pain but also strengthen and tone the muscles as well.

Poor bone structure, poor diet, physical inactivity, and age – all contribute to joint problems, stiffness, and limited range of motion. While over-the-counter medicines, therapies, and treatments can be chosen depending on your health condition, yoga is a natural way to eliminate pain and reduce the need for medicines.

Yoga poses to promote joint health

The following six yoga poses are gentle and work wonders on the joints.

1) Triangle pose (Trikonasana)

The triangle pose stretches and strengthens the knees and ankles and also helps loosen tight hamstrings, hips and groins. Additionally, it provides relief from back pain and sciatica.

How to perform the triangle pose?

Stand straight, and separate your feet wide apart. Turn your left foot out and right foot in by a few degrees.

Ensure that your weight is equally divided on both feet and that your feet are firmly pressing the floor.

Exhale and start to bend your body to the left from your hips. Allow your right hand to come up straight, and keep your left hand towards the floor.

Place your left hand on your ankle, shin or floor, and stretch your right arm straight up towards the ceiling.

Keep your head in a stable position, or simply turn it to your right.

Repeat the asana on the other side.

2) Dolphin plank pose (Makara Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose gently stretches the hamstrings and shoulders and helps promote joint health by strengthening the legs, arms, and wrists. Additionally, it also relieves back pain and prevents fatigue.

How to perform the dolphin plank pose?

Get on your fours on the mat with your forearms pressed firmly on the floor and palms facing down.

The legs should be extended straight behind you, and shoulders should be aligned with the wrists.

With your legs straight, place your heels above your toes, and keep your gaze on the floor.

Engage your abdomen, and stay in the posture.

3) Bridge pose (Setu Bandhanasana)

This yoga pose is perfect for people suffering from osteoporosis, as it helps strengthen the knee joints. It reduces stress and anxiety and relaxes the mind and body as well.

How to perform the bridge pose?

Lie on your back; bend your knees, and keep your feet flat on the floor at a hip-width distance. Ensure that your ankles and knees are in a straight line.

Place your arms alongside your body, and keep your palms facing down.

Lift your upper, middle, and lower back off the floor, and roll your shoulders in. Bring your chin down, and support your body on your feet, shoulders and arms.

Breathe easily, and hold your posture.

4) Standing forward fold (Uttanasna)

A forward fold in yoga is an ideal pose for people with stiff muscles. It stretches hamstrings and calves and is also considered a great asana that helps induce sleep.

How to perform the standing forward fold?

From tadasana, bend forward at your hips.

Slightly bend your knees so that you can place your palms on the floor. As you bend, allow your head to move down, and rest it against your knees.

Stretch your spine as you pull your head down, and try to straighten your legs for a deeper stretch.

Hold the posture.

5) Bound angle pose (Baddha Konasana)

The bound angle pose is another great yoga pose to improve the joints. It stretches the inner thighs while boosting hip mobility.

How to perform the bound angle pose?

Begin seated straight with your legs in front of you.

Slowly pull your heels in towards your pelvis, and allow your knees to bend and spread out. Press the soles of your feet together, and keep the outer edges on the floor.

Maintain a lengthened spine, and hold the posture.

6) Camel pose (Ustrasana)

The camel pose helps reduce back pain, improves flexibility and posture, and is a great full body strengthening pose.

How to perform the camel pose?

Kneel down, and position your hands on your hips with your knees aligned with your shoulders.

Press your tailbone, and round your back as you move your palms over your feet.

Continue to move your palms till the arms get straight. Grab your ankles, and stay in the posture.

Do not flex your neck.

Takeaway

Yoga is a side-effect-free way to promote healthy muscles and joints. Practicing the aforementioned poses a few minutes a day can keep you physically and mentally active while also relieving the body from chronic illnesses and aches.

