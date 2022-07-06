Nectarine: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Nectarines are one of the most popular fruits flavoured with tiny, pale red flesh that's surrounded by smooth skin and just a hint of fuzz.

Their sweet-tart flavour makes nectarines an incredibly versatile ingredient that can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes. So what exactly are nectarines, and why should you care if they're in season?

Nectarine is one of the wonder fruits you should add in your diet. In terms of their genetic make-up and nutritional composition, nectarines and peaches are quite similar.

They are an excellent source of vitamins C and K, dietary fibre, manganese, magnesium and potassium. The skin of nectarine is thinner than that of peach, which makes them easier to eat whole or slice into pieces for eating at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts about Nectarine

Nectarines are fruits that have just a small amount of fat, with no cholesterol and few calories. The small amount of fat nectarines have is made up of heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Nectarines do not have a lot of protein, delivering only 1.5 grams per serving.

Health Benefits of Nectarine

Following are the health benefits of nectarine:

1) Lowers risk of obesity and diabetes

Helps in reducing the risk of diabetes. (Image via Pexels / Photomix Company)

Antioxidants included in nectarines are thought to enhance health by lowering the risk of or avoiding several illnesses (which are often associated with each other).

Nectarines have powerful polyphenol components that may be able to correct metabolic syndrome symptoms while also lowering blood sugar and reducing atherosclerosis-related vascular inflammation.

2) Prevents Heart Disease

Lowers the risk of heart disease. (Image via Unsplash / Jesse Orrico)

Some studies have identified nectarine benefits for heart health. The polyphenol components are thought to work in tandem to control blood sugar levels, lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and prevent the buildup of fat tissue around organs.

3) Slows down the growth of cancer cells

Reduces the growth of certain cancer. (Image via Pexels / Anna Tarazevich)

Polyphenols, according to researchers, also inhibit the growth of estrogen-independent breast cancer cells. This suggests that the polyphenols in peaches and nectarines may protect against certain types of breast cancer.

4) Lower Cholesterol

Improves blood circulation and lowers cholesterol. (Image via Unsplash / Hush Naidoo Jade Photography)

Tryptophan and vitamins A and C share characteristics with beta-carotene. These antioxidant substances can also stop the oxidation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, the kind linked to atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease, which reduces vascular inflammation and improves circulation and blood pressure.

5) Enhances Skin Health

Helps in improving skin health. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

Nectarines and other drupe fruits, which are high in polyphenols, are sources of anti-inflammation and antibacterial properties. Nectarines' chemical composition may help improve skin suppleness and even calm itchy skin and skin redness.

Selection and Storage

From about the middle of June through the end of September is the season for nectarines. Fresh nectarines come in a variety of flavours and varieties that may be found in fruit stores. Look for soft fruit that is ripe and has a smooth surface.

Avoid the hard, non-ripe ones, as they are harvested too early and have an unpleasant flavour. Avoid ones that appear to have surface defects, shrivelled, cracks or have punctures.

Russet-brown speckling on nectarines' surface is a normal and acceptable trait, much like it is on pears.

Mature nectarines are a little hard, but they can be stored at room temperature till they ripen. Using ethylene spray and other similar techniques used when ripening bananas helps speed up the ripening process. This gas is concentrated while storage in a paper bag, which speeds up the ripening process.

Nectarines that are ripe should be stored in the refrigerator, as they get spoiled quickly. However, they should be brought to room temperature before eating to appreciate their delicious natural flavor.

Tips for Preparation and Serving

Sweet creamy-yellow flesh and a delectable flavour characterize juicy nectarines. Only consume fresh, ripe fruits; non-ripe ones have an off-flavour due to their high tartness.

Gently wash them in cold water, then wipe them dry with a soft cloth. Like apples, the fruit can be eaten raw with its skin on. Another option is to use a knife to split the fruit in half and remove the pit (seed).

Use the same method as for peeling peaches. Make a tiny cross at the bottom. Keep it for a minute in boiling water, then submerge it immediately in cold water to let it swiftly cool. Next, peel the cross's skin away.

Here are some suggestions for serving the fruit:

Frech toast with nectarine compote should be prepared to perfection.

Slices of it can be included in desserts and fruit salads.

Jams, jellies, and desserts with mixed fruits can all be made with the fruit.

Additionally, it can be used to make cheesecake, tart, pie, soup, crumble, and more.

Takeaway

Nectarines are relatively low in calories and fat but with a high amount of fibre, making them ideal for dieters. There's also evidence to suggest that the antioxidant compounds in this fruit may help reduce the risk of certain cancers and heart disease.

Regardless of all the amazing health benefits, there's simply nothing like biting into this sweet, juicy fruit, which makes it worth indulging from time to time.

