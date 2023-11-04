Need to clear your mind? Sniff some coffee beans – study suggests

Ever sniffed coffee beans before? You know that fresh, fragrant smell of roasted beans? That's the scent of productivity. If you want a clear mind and better focus, grab those coffee beans. A recent study has found that smelling coffee can improve your concentration. So next time you need to stay focused, give those beans a sniff before you sip.

Improves our alertness (Image via Vecteezy)

According to the researchers, the smell of coffee could be enough to stimulate our mind and promote clarity. The study suggests that exposure to coffee-related cues can increase our alertness, leading us to think in more concrete and focused terms.

In contrast, the same effect was not found with tea cues. Considering that coffee is the world's fourth most popular drink, it's interesting to see its potential behavioral effects on our brain.

Coffee and tea are widely-consumed beverages across the globe, but their psychological effects have often been overlooked. Researchers have explored the connection between these beverages and their effects on both physiological and cognitive levels. While tea is typically associated with relaxation, coffee has gained a reputation for providing an energy boost and increasing arousal.

Coffee beans are a powerful stimulant that can affect your mood and memory

Keeps us more focused and eliminates Brain fog (Image via Vecteezy)

According to the study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, exposure to coffee-related cues, such as the aroma of brewed coffee or images of coffee beans, can heighten arousal levels.

Surprisingly, this effect can occur even without actually consuming the beverage. Researchers suggest that the arousing properties of coffee cues contribute to a concrete level of mental construal, characterized by enhanced clarity and precision in thinking. The experiments conducted in this study revealed that participants exposed to coffee cues demonstrated a tendency to perceive temporal distances as shorter.

Additionally, they exhibited a more concrete thinking style, characterized by a focus on details and precision. Both subjective and physiological arousal levels were found to play a role in these effects. These findings support the concept of coffee's influence on mental clarity, linking it to shifts in the level of mental construal.

These findings suggest that coffee’s scent and visual cues can make you feel alert and energized

Brain and olfactory senses (Image via Unsplash/ Tina Guina)

This opens up possibilities for using coffee-related cues to clear brain fog, improve focus, and boost performance, particularly in situations requiring attention to detail and prolonged concentration.

The study emphasizes that the effects of arousal extend beyond coffee itself. Environmental cues have been found to trigger thoughts and behaviors associated with those cues. The connection between coffee's aroma and increased alterness suggests a fascinating interplay between cognitive processes and the psychological meanings attached to the beverage we consume.

Sniffing coffee beans as a method to clear the mind may seem unconventional, but the science behind it offers intriguing possibilities. This study highlights the potential of coffee-related cues to elevate arousal levels and enhance mental clarity, irrespective of coffee consumption.

So, next time you need a mental pick-me-up, take in a good whiff of those coffee beans. It could be the secret to a clear mind.