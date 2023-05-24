Neem oil for skin: What are the benefits, and how to add it to your everyday skincare routine?  

From treating acne to preventing signs of early aging, the benefits of neem oil for skin are numerous.

Neem oil is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties and can be used for various skin problems, including acne, eczema, psoriasis and other skin infections and disorders.

What is neem oil?

(Photo via Pexels/Kindel Media)

Neem oil is derived from the seeds and fruits of the neem tree, which are mostly grown in the Indian subcontinent.

Neem oil is loaded with several essential fatty acids like linoleic, palmitic and oleic acids. Palmitic and oleic acids are emollients that help keep the skin smooth and soft and are an important ingredient in almost every moisturizer. Linoleic acid, also called vitamin F, is a humectant that helps improve the skin barrier and offers protection against harmful UV rays and pollutants.

The fatty acids in neem oil not only offer natural moisturization to the skin but are equally beneficial for hair and help keep them strong and long. Additionally, neem oil also contains antioxidants, which help prevent the harmful effects of free radicals and their skin-damaging properties.

Benefits of neem oil for skin

Neem oil for skin does it all – it helps reduce scars, treats acne and prevents wrinkles. Here are some of the top neem oil benefits for skin:

Prevents signs of aging

The benefits of neem oil for skin include preventing signs of aging and keeping the effects of free radicals away. Neem oil helps increase collage production in skin and keeps signs of aging, like fine lines and wrinkles, at bay.

The antioxidants and vitamin C in the oil stimulate collagen and reduce signs of aging from appearing on the skin.

Keeps dryness at bay

Neem oil is not only good for oily-skin but works well on dry skin, too. The vitamin E in neem oil soothes dry skin and prevents further itchiness and dryness.

Treats and prevents acne

Benefits of neem oil for skin include treating pimples and acne. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

The benefits of neem oil for skin also include treating acne and preventing further breakouts and pimples. Due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, neem oil is considered one of the most popular treatments for acne.

Applying it regularly not only calms inflamed skin but also helps kill acne-causing germs and bacteria and prevents future breakouts, too. Additionally, it works on acne scars and reduces their appearance.

Prevents hyperpigmentation

Neem benefits for skin include reducing hyperpigmentation, too. Regular use of neem oil lowers melanin production in skin and helps reduce hyperpigmentation. As a result, it helps you achieve an even skin tone.

Prevents whiteheads and blackheads

The fatty acids in neem oil prevent whiteheads and blackheads and help clear the skin from within. Additionally, it helps prevent scars and redness while also reducing inflammation and healing the skin.

Reduces skin inflammation and balances oil

Neem oil balances sebum and oil. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Nekrashevich)

The benefits of neem oil for skin also include reducing skin inflammation by keeping inflammation-causing problems like eczema and psoriasis away. The antibacterial and antiseptic properties of neem oil promote production of histamine and ease inflamed and irritated skin.

Additionally, it helps balance sebum production in the skin and prevents dryness and oiliness, making it ideal for both skin types.

Leaves of neem plant are effective too

The leaves of the neem plants are useful and offer some amazing skin-health benefits. They're loaded with essential compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids and have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial,and antioxidant properties.

How to add neem oil to your skincare routine?

Neem oil for skin can be used in a variety of ways. You can use it for toning, moisturizing or for acne spot treatment.

For toning: Mix a few drops of neem oil with water, and store it in a spray bottle. Use it every day after cleansing your face.

For acne spot treatment: Take a drop of neem oil on a cotton swab, and place it on your acne-infected area. Leave it for 15 minutes; wash your face, and use a good moisturizer.

For moisturization: Mix neem oil with another carrier oil, like jojoba or almond oil, and use it as a regular moisturizer on the body and face.

Is there any side effect of neem oil?

Yes, neem oil can cause side effects in people with sensitive skin or those with serious skin problems. As the oil is strong in nature, it can cause reactions if used excessively.

So, always run a patch test before adding it to your regular skincare routine, and mix it with a carrier oil if you have sensitive skin.

