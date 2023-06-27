New scientific breakthrough suggests a unique subtype of depression with potential impact on 27% of patients

Depression affects millions worldwide, but finding effective treatments can be a complex and challenging journey. Recent research from Stanford University has shed light on a newly identified subtype of depression, known as the cognitive subtype.

This groundbreaking discovery has found that approximately 27 percent of patients with major depressive disorder exhibit cognitive deficits in attention, memory and self-control. Interestingly, these symptoms often do not improve with the commonly prescribed antidepressant medications.

Cognitive subtype and major depressive disorder

What is the unique subtype? (Image via Freepik/Dc studio)

The cognitive subtype stands out from other proposed subtypes due to its distinct cognitive impairments in patients with major depressive disorder.

In a randomized clinical trial involving over 700 adults, researchers found that individuals with this subtype performed poorly in cognitive tasks and showed a weaker response to standard drug treatments.

If this percentage holds true for the general populace, it suggests that approximately 5.7 million patients in the United States could be affected by this cognitive subtype.

Connection between cognition and depression

The study at Stanford University has established a clear link between cognitive deficits and depression. In earlier studies, researchers had observed cognitive impairments in depressed patients, even after receiving antidepressant treatment.

A subsequent brain imaging study confirmed that changes in the cognitive control circuit can predict an individual's response to antidepressants. This newfound understanding suggests that cognitive impairments may not only be a consequence of the mental illness but also a driving factor behind it.

Implications for targeted treatments

Seretonin reuptake inhibitors (Image via Freepik/Luis Molinero)

The identification of the cognitive subtype has significant implications for developing more effective treatments. Currently, depression is classified into various subtypes, yet treatment approaches remain largely uniform.

The study reveals that the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) commonly prescribed show varying effectiveness for different subtypes. Sertraline, marketed as Zoloft, was found to be less helpful for the cognitive subtype compared to other subtypes.

Advancing depression treatment

The cognitive subtype study emphasizes the urgent need for improved measurement tools and more personalized treatment options.

With a deeper understanding of the neural mechanisms underlying this subtype, researchers aim to explore alternative medications and therapeutic approaches that can target and improve cognition in depressed individuals.

The goal is to shift from a trial-and-error process to a more targeted treatment strategy, providing hope for those who have been grappling with this complex condition.

The aforementioned study's findings shed light on the limitations of current antidepressant medications and highlight the need for a more nuanced approach to this mental treatment.

