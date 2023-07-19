New studies suggest that vaping increases the risk of cardiac diseases

According to new research in the field of cardiovascular conditions, vaping increases the risk of heart disease. The use of vapes or e-cigarettes has recently increased. A favorite amongst Gen Z, the sale of vaping devices has seen an explosive boom of late.

However, the known side effects of vaping go way beyond one’s opinions when it comes to the chemical composition of vaping liquids. Apart from directly going into your lungs, the nicotine-containing chemicals reach the cardiovascular chambers, increasing the risks of ailments manifold.

Statistics show a high rate of vaping under the age of 18

An alarming part of the population uses e-cigarettes in present times (Image via Getty)

Among regular users, about 3.5 million Britons use vaping devices. It also includes 1 in 10 secondary school pupils. In certain areas, around a third of underage people have reportedly used battery-run devices for smoking.

Current pieces of evidence show that long-term studies on the subject are required among individuals of all ages, especially those with heart disease. According to experts, e-cigarettes put several potentially harmful chemical substances into the body, including compounds about which the user may not have much information.

Additionally, it has also been indicated that e-cigarettes containing nicotine are related to severe changes in multiple hemodynamic aspects. This includes an increase in heart rate and blood pressure.

Experts on the subject have also suggested that even if somebody uses a non-nicotine alternative e-cigarette to the ones that contain nicotine, the flavoring agents pose a threat to their health. This includes risks linked to lung diseases and cardiovascular issues.

E-cigarettes vs. Combustible cigarettes?

Vaping devices or e-cigarettes were initially marketed as a safer alternative to combustible tobacco cigarettes because of the latter’s nicotine content. However, since then, Evali which refers to lung injury associated with vaping, has been considered a critical pulmonary condition.

E-cigarettes, also known as "vape pens" or "electronic nicotine delivery systems," are handheld, battery-operated devices. These vape pens are designed to mimic the experience of smoking a typical tobacco cigarette.

The mechanism of these devices involves heating up the liquid inside, which might be a combination of nicotine and other solvent carriers. These solvents include substances such as propylene and/or ethylene glycol and glycerol, along with synthetic flavoring agents and other chemicals. Such a concoction is heated to a temperature that produces an aerosol or a "vapor" which is then inhaled.

It cannot possibly be inferred that tobacco cigarettes are safer than vape pens or vice versa.

The side effects of vaping

In a study conducted by the American College of Cardiology in 2019, in comparison to nonusers of vape pens, users of the same were 56% more susceptible to suffering from a heart attack and 30% more likely to sustain a stroke. Also, the occurrence of coronary artery diseases and circulatory issues that included blood clots in users of E-cigarettes was 10% and 44% higher, respectively.

Chemically, when a person vapes, the jolt of nicotine increases adrenaline levels. This makes the heart palpitate faster, increasing the blood pressure. The increased level of blood pressure, in turn, increases the heart’s requirement for oxygen.

E-cigarettes may lead to rhythmic abnormalities in heart rate patterns, which have been found to be similar in tobacco smokers. This condition is linked with an increased risk of heart attack and sudden death in those who may not even have an existing cardiovascular condition.

Other adverse effects that were revealed in the cases of vape pen users include an increase in oxidative stress markers in the immune cells. Not only does this increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases along with other ailments, but it can also cause premature aging and cancer.

The debate is not about what does more harm: a typical tobacco cigarette or an electric vape pen. It is and should be about how soon the younger generation can safely avoid using e-cigarettes. To state that vape pens are addictive would be an understatement given the rising use of them among teenagers and young adults alike.

However, there are many programs and guides available for parents that can be efficient in helping them have a conversation with their kids. This could be the first step to making them quit.