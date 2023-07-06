New Study Challenges Link Between Being Overweight and Early Death

It is long believed that being overweight is a health concern, but recent research has challenged some of these common assumptions. A new study suggests that the link between weight and early death is more complex than we thought.

In this article, we'll dive into these intriguing findings and explore the nuances of being overweight.

Let's go through the relationship between weight and mortality rates, and discover why factors like one's waist circumference play a crucial role in assessing overall health.

The Real Message Behind the Study

BMI (image via freepik/pvproductions)

The study stresses an important message: using Body Mass Index (BMI) alone as an indicator of mortality risk is not sufficient. BMI, a calculation based on height and weight, categorizes people into different levels of body fat.

According to the study's first author, Dr. Aayush Visaria, BMI falls short in precisely assessing health risks. He emphasizes the need for additional information, such as waist circumference, other measures of fat, and weight trajectory.

Are Overweight Individuals at Higher Risk of Disease

While the study shows a link between BMI and mortality, experts caution that the findings are limited.

The risk of death increased for people with BMI above 27.5, but not for adults over 65 with a BMI between 22.5 and 34.9. Further, future disease risks, like diabetes and cardiovascular issues, are more significant than overall mortality. Individuals in the overweight range and moderate obesity have a higher risk of developing diabetes.

What is Waist Circumference

waist circumference (Image via freepik/racool_studio)

The study also explored waist circumference as a significant factor in assessing health risks. It discovered that elevated waist circumference within the same BMI group drastically increased the risk of mortality. Belly or visceral fat, which surrounds the organs, has been linked with a higher risk of dementia, heart disease, frailty, and early death.

Experts recommend adding waist circumference measurements alongside BMI for a comprehensive health assessment. The American Heart Association guidelines define abdominal obesity as a waist circumference of 40 inches or above for men, and 35 inches or above for women.

Redefining Health Assessment

Recognizing the limitations of BMI, the American Medical Association advocates for a broader approach to evaluating individuals' health.

Even though BMI provides valuable insights into fat mass at a population level, it loses its predictability when applied individually. Therefore, it shouldn't be the sole measure used in clinical practice.

Poll : 0 votes