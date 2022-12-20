Visceral fat, also called deep belly fat or hidden fat, is accumulated deep inside the stomach and wrapped around the organs, including the intestines and liver. It makes the belly bulge out and produces hormones and chemicals that are toxic to the overall functioning of the body.

Compared to subcutaneous fat that’s stored under the skin, visceral fat is unhealthier and more toxic to the body. It's a sign of metabolic syndrome, which includes obesity, high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and high cholesterol. These disorders increase the chances of cancer, liver disease, dementia, osteoarthritis, fertility problems, etc.

What are the symptoms and causes of visceral fat?

A large, round-shaped belly is one of the most obvious things noticeable. Studies have shown that people with pear-shaped or apple-shaped bellies have more visceral fat.

Environmental factors and genetics are the two major causes of deep belly fat. While genetics determine the amount of fat your body stores, exercise, diet, and other environmental factors are important too.

An unhealthy diet with a high intake of sugar, salty foods, and a sedentary lifestyle are all responsible for hidden fat accumulation. Apart from that, stress and improper sleep can also lead to visceral fat.

Although losing hidden fat is not an easy task, there're ways that can help speed up the process.

How to lose visceral fat?

Some of the best ways to trim down deep belly fat include:

Eat a clean, healthy diet

Oatmeal is a great weight loss food. (Photo via Pexels/Keegan Evans)

One of the most effective ways to lose visceral fat is to switch to a healthier and more nutritious diet. A healthy meal should include whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy.

Limit your intake of trans fats, sodium, refined sugars, and processed foods, and consider a low-carb diet in your meals. Low-carb diets can train the body to burn more fat and limit the accumulation of visceral fat.

Here’s a list of foods that fight belly fat:

Avocado

Blueberry

Leafy green vegetables such as spinach, collard, kale, etc.

Oatmeal

Peanut butter

Fish

Nuts

Quinoa

Reduce stress level

Excessive stress also leads to the accumulation of visceral fat. Stress activates the cortisol hormone in the body and triggers the accumulation of hidden belly fat.

Check out some great yoga poses to manage stress levels.

Limit alcohol intake

Excessive consumption of alcohol may also increase hidden fat and lead to other severe health conditions as well.

Get quality sleep

Other than eating a nutritious diet and managing stress, a good night’s sleep is also important for overall health.

It's essential for the proper functioning of the brain, immune health, and most importantly, for keeping hidden fat in control. Various studies have shown that lack of sleep leads to an increase in cortisol levels, increasing hidden belly fat.

Exercises

Cardio or aerobic exercises

Regular practice of aerobic or cardio exercises are the most effective way to lose deep belly fat.

Studies have shown that cardio exercises are the best when it comes to losing visceral fat, as they help burn a lot of calories. Practicing aerobic exercises thrice a week can help you attain a well-shaped body and helps reduce overall fat too.

If you're a beginner, you can start your fat loss journey with a few minutes of brisk walking or jogging at least thrice per week, or opt for other low-impact cardio exercises such as swimming, cycling, elliptical training, etc.

Strength training

Strength training helps lose belly fat. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

Strength training is also important to reduce hidden belly fat. Studies have shown that strength training can boost lean weight and help reduce fat while increasing metabolism along the way.

Some great strength training exercises to reduce belly fat include:

Burpees

Planks

Squats

Mountain climbers

Lunges

Kettlebell swings

Bicycle crunches

Rope jump, etc.

High intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT is basically an exercise routine that includes short bursts of high-impact exercises combined with a short recovery time. This workout option is ideal for people with busy schedules. The best thing about HIIT is that it continues to burn calories even hours after the workout.

Wrapping up

Visceral fat is very toxic and harmful and may also increase the risk of certain chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, heart problems, kidney issues, and cancer.

Fortunately, a healthy diet including low-carb foods and a regular workout routine can effectively target hidden belly fat and help you achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Poll : 0 votes