New Study Reveals Ginger's Potential to Reduce Inflammation in Autoimmune Diseases

Ginger has always been a highlight for its contribution to various natural remedies. It is known for its useful properties for various health conditions. A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan and the University of Colorado School of Medicine revealed the potential role of the root vegetable in hindering and checking inflammation, mainly for individuals more prone to diseases.

The research was published in the JCI Insight journal. The study talks about ginger's impact on white blood cells (WBCs), known as neutrophils, which may have a high impact in treating inflammatory diseases, including COVID-19.

Impact of Ginger on Neutrophils

This spice can hinder overactive neutrophils (Image by Freepik)

The research was mainly based on the immune response from the body. The term given to this is neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) formation, also called NETosis.

NETosis is a process that is linked to inflammation, which often acts as a catalyst for autoimmune disorders. This has a spiderweb-like structure that can play a critical role in triggering inflammation and clotting, further contributing to the development of autoimmune disorders, including Lupus, antiphospholipid syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Researchers claimed that healthy individuals who consumed the root vegetable had enhanced their resilience of neutrophils to NETosis. Neutrophils can affect various diseases, although it is crucial to understand that they are vital WBCs. Neutrophils are crucial for fighting infections and promoting wound healing. Just because it tends to be overactive in various diseases, it needs to be restricted.

Ginger seems to do that work effectively, thus making it a natural supplement to keep a check on neutrophils and manage inflammation and symptoms that may be related to various autoimmune diseases. About NETosis, Senior author Kristen Demoruelle, a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said:

"We found that ginger can help to restrain NETosis… It is a natural supplement that may be helpful to treat inflammation and symptoms for people with several different autoimmune diseases."

The Clinical Evidence

Consuming the root vegetable elevates the levels of cAMP, which inhibits NETosis (Image by pressfoto on Freepik)

In the trials, healthy volunteers who took ginger on a daily basis experienced healthy changes in them. On consuming the vegetable, it was observed that the levels of a chemical called cAMP within the neutrophils increased. Elevated levels of cAMP inhibited NETosis. This proved that the root vegetable directly regulates neutrophil activity.

Professor Jason Knight of the University of Michigan, a senior co-author of the study, said:

"Our research, for the first time, provides evidence for the biological mechanism that underlies ginger’s apparent anti-inflammatory properties in people."

This research made way for further research that can be conducted through a more personalized approach to managing autoimmune diseases and inflammation.

This study is quite a breakthrough, as there are not a lot of supplements that can fight against overactive neutrophils. Thus, ginger, as an anti-inflammation agent, is a valuable addition to keep a check on neutrophils, offering hope for those struggling with autoimmune diseases.

The research team aims to get funds and start trials on individuals already suffering from autoimmune diseases. While more research is needed to understand this root vegetable's therapeutic potential, this study indicates that it may offer relief to people suffering from these inflammatory conditions. Thus, this study is a potential development in the field of natural remedies.