Autoimmune disorders: Types, symptoms, causes and treatment

Autoimmune disorders are conditions where the body's immune system produces antibodies against its own cells. These antibodies attack the body tissues and cause damage. These disorders can be associated with altered hormone production or other allergic symptoms, including rashes and inflammation.

In this article, we list the common autoimmune disorders, their symptoms, causes and treatment options available.

Autoimmune disorders: List of autoimmune diseases

Here are the most common autoimmune diseases:

#1 Type 1 diabetes

In type 1 diabetes mellitus, immune cells attack and destroy insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. This condition can also damage other organs.

#2 Rheumatoid arthritis

In rheumatoid arthritis, immune cells attack the joints and cause redness, warmth, soreness and stiffness in the joints.

#3 Autoimmune skin disease (Psoriasis)

Psoriasis is associated with extra cells building up and inflamed red patches, commonly with silver-white scales of plaque on the skin.

#4 Multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis damages the myelin sheath surrounding nerve cells in the central nervous system. This condition can lead to numbness, weakness, balance issues and trouble walking.

#5 Inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease is associated with inflammation in the lining of the intestinal wall.

Crohn’s disease can affect any part of the GI tract, while ulcerative colitis only affects the lining of the large intestine (colon) and rectum.

#6 Addison’s disease

Addison’s disease affects the adrenal glands and symptoms include weakness, fatigue, weight loss and low blood sugar.

#7 Graves’ disease

Graves’ disease attacks the thyroid gland and increases production of thyroid hormones.

#8 Sjogren’s syndrome

This is rare among autoimmune disorders. It attacks the glands that provide lubrication to the eyes and mouth, causing dryness.

#9 Hashimoto’s thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is the most common autoimmune condition in the body and the leading cause of hypothyroidism. The Hashimoto diet aims to help people with this condition.

#10 Myasthenia gravis

Myasthenia gravis is among the rare but deadly autoimmune disorders that affect the nervous system and muscle function. Symptoms include muscle weakness.

#11 Autoimmune vasculitis

Autoimmune vasculitis is a condition in which the immune system attacks blood vessels and prevents blood flow.

#12 Pernicious anemia

This rare condition causes a deficiency of an intrinsic factor that's involved in the absorption of vitamin B12 from food. A deficiency of vitamin B12 prevents DNA synthesis.

#13 Celiac disease

Celiac disease is a type of autoimmune disorder in which the immune system synthesizes antibodies against the plant's protein gluten.

It's estimated that 1% of the world's population might be affected by this disorder. Gluten-rich foods should be avoided to prevent allergic reactions.

Causes of autoimmune disease

The exact cause behind autoimmune disorders is not known, and it is believed that genetics plays an important role in the pathophysiology of these diseases.

Genetic predispositions along with environmental factors can trigger common signs and symptoms associated with these disorders. It has also been found that women are more susceptible to autoimmune disorders than men.

Symptoms of autoimmune disease

Most of the symptoms of common autoimmune disorders are very similar, including:

fatigue

muscle pain

swelling and redness on the skin

mild fever

trouble concentrating

numbness and tingling in the hands and feet

hair loss

skin rashes

These symptoms might be confusing, and hence proper tests need to be performed to determine the type of autoimmune disease. Antibody tests are usually performed to detect autoimmune disorders.

Treatment for autoimmune disease

Autoimmune disorders cannot be completely cured, as they're often genetic. Several drugs can help manage the signs and symptoms, including:

nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) and naproxen (Naprosyn)

immune-suppressing drugs

