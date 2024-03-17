New study reveals a significant drawback of intermittent fasting

Fasting is a popular way to lose fat among people nowadays. It's also known to have various other health benefits.

The body can survive without food for a few days before it goes into the biological state known as starvation. Research studies have shown benefits of fasting when done under proper supervision, but a recent study has challenged that.

A study conducted by researchers in Europe and the UK have indicated that short duration fasts might not be as helpful for your health as it's claimed to be. They found that fasting for more than three days can cause significant changes to improve health.

Short fasting might not be beneficial to health

Only water was allowed to be consumed during the study. (Image via Unsplash/engin akyurt)

In the study, participants were subjected to a seven-day water-only fast and the researchers tested various processes in their bodies.

Surprisingly, changes were consistent among all 12 healthy participants. Among the participants, five were women, while seven were men. Blood samples were collected from the participants before, during and after the study.

Claudia Langenberg, an epidemiologist from Queen Mary University of London, told the ScienceAlert:

"For the first time, we're able to see what's happening on a molecular level across the body when we fast. Our results provide evidence for the health benefits of fasting beyond weight loss, but these were only visible after three days of total caloric restriction – later than we previously thought."

The authors of the study also told the ScienceAlert:

"Lack of food has been the default situation throughout human evolution, and our bodies are the result of a selection process for high metabolic flexibility to survive long periods without it.

"Our results provide the opportunity to systematically identify the potential health benefits from fasting and translate this knowledge into putative interventions, including for patients who cannot adhere to prolonged fasting schemes or fasting-mimicking diets."

Longer fasts induce changes in the body and trigger the production of various molecules which can improve our health.

However, researchers also warn of certain risks. Water fasts for more than two days can also be harmful for some people, as it might cause calorie deprivation. Some people might feel fatigued and weak after a long fast.

Furthermore, long fasts can also cause dehydration, no matter how much water you drink. That's because hydration also comes from food items. The potential risks of such a long-term fast are not well studied and need to be looked at. However, if you intend to do intermittent fasts, do so under the proper supervision of a certified expert.

Drink plenty of fluids and electrolytes, and consult your nutritionist or doctor in case you are not feeling well. Short-term intermittent fasts can still have few benefits and can be followed under supervision.

You can also have small meals if you are not comfortable staying empty stomach for a long duration.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Let's know in the comments section below.