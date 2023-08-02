New study shows vegetarians are 50% more at risk to have a hip fracture than meat eaters

According to a study conducted by the University of Leeds in the UK, vegetarians are 50% more at risk of sustaining a hip fracture than regular meat consumers. The study, published in the BMC Medicine Journal, also highlights that women who are vegetarians are more susceptible to getting a hip fracture than men, although the reasons for this are still not very clear.

The University of Leeds had a team of researchers analyze the data obtained from 413,914 people, including both men and women. Thereafter, the team presented the first conclusive evidence of their finding that vegetarian men also ran a higher risk of hip fracture than men who regularly consumed meat.

Is it true that vegetarian and vegan diets cause hip fractures?

A vegetarian or vegan diet is seen to lack concrete protein and calcium sources in comparison to its meaty counterpart. According to BMC Medicine, vegetarians were seen to have lower bone mineral density (BMD) than people who ate meat.

Even though the links between fractures and a vegetarian diet are still vague, the potential risk factors seem plausible. This is largely due to the differences in multiple dietary aspects, which include lower calcium and dietary protein intakes in both vegans and vegetarians. The factors also take into account the lower body mass index (BMI) of people who don’t consume meat.

Although prior studies have shown evident links between bone health and the intake of calcium and protein, their relationships with fractures seem to be more complicated. However, a recent analysis of trials that were conducted randomly showed that the combination of vitamin D with calcium supplementation prevented the risk of fractures. These elements were found to be lacking in sufficient quantities in vegetarians. Protein in a vegetarian diet is a big area of insufficiency, affecting the muscle mass of an individual.

Additionally, the body mass index, or BMI, is taken to be an important factor in calculating the potential risks of fracture. It is found that lower bone mineral density, or BMD, is usually the case among vegetarians in the US. This can be explained by their lower BMI and the circumference of their waist. BMI has been linked with an increased risk of hip fracture.

Side effects of diets of vegetarians

Apart from missing out on a chunk of animal-derived nutrients, the side effects of becoming a vegetarian include the lower bioavailability of naturally occurring compounds in the body. These include trace elements such as zinc and iron that are required for bone and muscle development.

The sources of iron, zinc, and calcium from a vegetarian or vegan diet are much weaker than those obtained from animals and dairy. Some of the side effects of a vegetarian diet may be:

Underdevelopment of bones and muscle

Anemia due to lack of sufficient iron

Sarcopenia due to lack of sufficient protein

Vitamin b12 deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency

According to the doctors leading the study, instances of hip fractures are an increasing problem in a society that is aging fast. This can lead to a loss of quality of life and, for some, severe health conditions. While vegetarian or vegan diets do have certain benefits, it is essential to understand the concept of balance in this regard. A balanced intake of vital nutrients is key to improving and maintaining bone health now and in the future.