New study on sleep genetics reveals variants that affect sleep quality and quantity in children

A new study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry on sleep genetics has discovered genetic variants in children that affect sleep quality and quantity. The study included 2,458 children of European ancestry, who were genetically predisposed to insomnia. A polygenic risk score developed for adults was used to select those children.

Corresponding author Desana Kocevska, PhD, of the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience and the Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam, said:

“Our study shows that genetic susceptibility for poor sleep translates from adults to children. This finding emphasizes the importance of early recognition and prevention”

The sleep genetics study: Do genes affect childhood sleep?

The study found that children with a genetic predisposition for insomnia experienced more sleep disturbances while children sleeping for longer faced frequent night awakenings. Their study suggested that these traits might be lifelong and have genetic links. The researchers also emphasized the need for early identification and intervention in children with sleep issues for proper management.

The sleep genetics study indicated a strong role of genetic factors in the sleep patterns of children and adolescents. Previous research identified genetic variants that were responsible for insomnia in adults.

In another study published in Molecular Psychiatry in 2014, 47,000 participants from various regions around the world were asked to report on their sleep patterns. That study indicated that sleep duration might be associated with two regions in our DNA. They also hypothesized that conditions like ADHD, schizophrenia, and depression might be related to the duration of sleep.

Other studies on sleep genetics and sleep guidelines

Doctors and researchers from the University of Hong Kong discovered that those who sleep badly get more DNA damage than others. This could lead to an increased risk of cancer, disturbed psychological health, or impaired judgment skills. Thus, sleep genetics play an important role in overall brain health.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the Sleep Research Society, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have published their own guidelines on sleep duration.

Newborns are recommended 14–17 hours of sleep as per the National Sleep Foundation, while infants require 12–16 hours of sleep per 24 hours. Toddlers require 11–14 hours of sleep per 24 hours, while preschool children require 10–13 hours of sleep per 24 hours. On the other hand, young school-going children are recommended 9–12 hours of sleep per 24 hours. Teenagers, however, require 8–10 hours of sleep per 24 hours.

Finally, adults require 7 or more hours of sleep per night, and the recommended duration increases with age. Sleeping badly can cause various mental health problems, and adequate sleep can prevent excessive DNA damage.

