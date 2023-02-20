New Study Suggests Low-Calorie Diet May Add Years to Your Life

New research suggests that being on a low-calorie diet or eating less, even for only a few days, may add years to your life.

In other words, you can't just splurge on the cheeseburger and fries once in a while: if you want to live longer, you need to commit to eating less every single day.

Here's everything you need to know about this low-calorie diet research and its new findings.

New study suggests that eating less (low-calorie diet), even for a few days, can add years to your life

Scientists have known for some time that animals living on very low-calorie diets live longer than their well-fed brethren. However, the results of the aforementioned study are the first to show an association between calorie restriction and longevity in humans.

The island of Okinawa, where people also known as 'centenarians' live longer than anywhere else in the world, has a traditional diet that's unusually low in calories.

Okinawa has the highest life expectancy. (Image via Pexels/Hasan Albari)

Another study in the field was conducted by Roy Walford, a doctor and medical researcher who founded the modern calorie restriction movement in 1991. He joined a crew of six bionauts who sealed themselves in a dome in the Arizona desert where they were supposed to grow all their own food.

When production quickly fell short, he turned the fiasco into a calorie restriction experiment, reporting improved health among his hungry crewmates.

Results of that research published in journal Nature Aging

A low-calorie diet can help increase metabolism. (Image via Pexels/Waldemar)

The calerie study, published in Nature Aging, found that volunteers who ate 75% of their normal intake for two years had slower metabolism than those who ate normally.

In a small study of low-calorie diet, 220 people were divided into two groups. One group worked with nutritionists to reduce their calorie intake by about half their goal over a period of 12 weeks. Other groups also cut calories but didn't have access to nutritionists or special food.

By the end of the low-calorie diet research trial, both groups had lost similar amounts of weight - the difference was that people who had help keeping track of what they ate - tended to keep the weight off for longer than the control group.

Low-Calorie Food That Will Help You Live Longer

If you're trying to live a long and healthy life, there are certain foods that can help you get there. The trick is finding those foods. Let's take a look at some of the best low-calorie foods that will help you live longer:

1) Nuts

Nuts can help increase life expectancy. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Nuts are a great source of protein, fiber and healthy fats. They're also high in calories, so eat them in moderation, but don't let that stop you from enjoying their many health benefits:

Nuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids (which can help lower cholesterol), vitamin E (which is important for brain function), and arginine (which improves blood flow).

A handful of almonds contains about 170 calories; cashews have 160 per ounce; macadamias have 140 per ounce; pecans have 150 per ounce; pistachios have 160 per ounce; walnuts contain 160 per ounce.

2) Fish

Studies have shown that people who eat fish regularly are less likely to develop depression or dementia. Omega-3s also help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and improve mood.

So what should you eat? Salmon and tuna are both rich in protein, but they're also high in mercury (a heavy metal). If you're looking for something with less environmental impact than salmon or tuna, and if you don't mind the taste difference, try anchovies or sardines.

3) Fruits

Fruits can help you keep your blood pressure healthy. (Image via Pexels/Any Lane)

Fruits are a good source of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. They're also low in calories. Some fruits have more potassium than others, which is important for regulating blood pressure and keeping the heart healthy.

4) Vegetables

Vegetables are a good source of vitamins and minerals, which help keep you healthy. That also makes them great for weight loss diets.

Most types of vegetables contain very little sodium (salt), making them ideal for people who need to watch their salt intake due to high blood pressure or other health conditions like heart disease or kidney problems.

5) Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are great protein sources and are also low in fat. They can help you lose weight as well. Eating more plant-based foods has been shown to reduce bodyweight over time.

Beans and lentils are good for heart, as they have lots of fiber, which helps lower cholesterol level.

6) Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate can help prevent cancer and other major disease. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, which can help prevent cancer and other diseases. It has been shown to lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and inflammation.

Calorie restriction is one of the only proven ways to increase lifespan in humans, so it's worth looking into if you want to live longer.

There are two main ways of reducing calories: having a low-calorie diet or exercising more (or both). You should aim for about 20 percent fewer calories than what's recommended for your weight and activity level when aiming for lifelong health benefits from a low-calorie diet, but don't worry about getting perfect numbers right away.

