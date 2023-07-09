New study suggests surprising link between dental health and brain health

Did you know that your dental health could affect the brain? Recent study has discovered a potential link between gum disease, tooth loss and neurological health.

In this article, we get into the findings of a study that explores this fascinating relationship, focusing on the hippocampus, an important part that's associated with memory.

What is the study about?

Research (Image via Freepik/DCstudio)

The study included a sample of 172 individuals without memory problems, and their dental health, memory performance and head scans were assessed. The researchers focused on the hippocampus, an area responsible for memory and susceptible to the Alzheimer's disease.

They found that the number of teeth and the presence of gum disease were linked with changes in the left hippocampus. Interestingly, the impact differed depending on the how severe the gum disease it.

Connection between gum disease and brain shrinkage

Gum disease and its effect on memory (Image via Freepik/DC studio)

For individuals with mild severity of a gum disease, having fewer teeth is linked to a faster rate of brain shrinkage in the left hippocampus. Meanwhile, for those with severe gum disease, having more teeth is linked with a faster rate of shrinkage in the same area.

These interesting findings indicate that gum disease and tooth loss could play a role in the neurological health, particularly the region responsible for thinking and memory.

Implications for brain health

Good oral health (Image via Freepik)

The results of the study stress on the importance of maintaining not just the presence of teeth but also the health of teeth and gums. For people with any mild gum disease, the loss of one tooth is shockingly equivalent to almost one year of brain aging in terms of shrinkage.

Similarly, for those with severe gum disease, the impact of an additional tooth is equivalent to around 1.3 years of mental aging. That emphasizes the significance of controlling gum disease through regular dental visits and considering appropriate prosthetic devices for severe cases.

While more research is needed to confirm and generalize these findings, the study suggests a potential link between dental health and mental health.

By prioritizing good dental hygiene and seeking professional dental care, we can contribute to both a healthy smile and potentially better health.

