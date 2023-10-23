New study validates menstrual cycle induces changes in brain composition

Did you know that your menstrual cycle can mess with your mind? A new study shows that hormonal changes during menstrual cycles induce changes in the brain's composition.

Yes, you read that right - your monthly cycle can cause changes in both white and gray matter in the brain.

White matter in your brain is like the messenger, transferring info between different areas. Gray matter is the main hub that controls memory, movement, emotions and thinking skills.

So, if you go through mood swings and feel all foggy during your period, there might be a connection. This groundbreaking research shows the need for more studies on how hormones mess with women's overall health and well-being.

Brain fog, mood swings and mental drainage - The possible link to hormonal changes

Affects the composition of brain (Image via Unsplash/Yuris Alhumaydy)

This new research just found a surprising connection between how the brain is set up and your monthly flow.

A study was done on 30 women, which found solid scientific proof that shows how the menstrual cycle messes with the brain. Turns out, the hormonal changes during your time of the month cause some legit changes in both the white and gray matter of the brain.

White matter is responsible for efficiently transferring information between gray matter areas. Gray matter is a crucial part of the brain, responsible for memory, thinking, moving and even feeling emotions.

Causes mood swings and brain fog (Image via Unsplash/Jeshoots.com)

Now, if you're always dealing with brain fog, feeling mentally drained,or having wild mood swings during your period, especially during the PMS phase, there might be some real connection going on.

Those changes in the brain the researchers found during the study could be why things like anxiety and depression tend to hit harder around that time of the month.

Why understanding menstrual cycle-induced changes in the brain is important

Hormonal imbalance due to menstrual cycle(Image via Unsplash/Engin Akyrut)

The team conducted MRIs on each woman during three menstrual phases while simultaneously measuring the participant's hormone levels.

The white matter in the brain, responsible for transferring information between gray matter areas and responding to hormone shifts, appeared to undergo change as per the participant’s hormonal shifts.

Gray matter is tissue in the brain and spinal cord that controls mental function, memory, movement and emotions, and likewise reveals changes.

According to the researchers in their report, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, they found something groundbreaking:

"These results are the first to report simultaneous brain-wide changes in human white matter microstructure and cortical thickness coinciding with menstrual cycle-driven hormone rhythms."

Impacts white batter of the brain (Image via Unsplash/Sydney Sims)

They also found that the hormone FSH, which goes up before you ovulate and gets those ovaries ready, is linked to thicker gray matter. After you ovulate, progesterone does its thing and causes more tissue while there's less cerebrospinal fluid.

Right before ovulation, when the levels of 17β-estradiol and luteinizing hormone shoot up, there are some changes going down in the white matter. That means a woman's brain processes info at turbo speed way faster than usual.

Gray matter and white matter and the role they play in menstrual cycle

Reports cognitive behavioral shift during menstrual cycle(Image via Unsplash/Sasun Bughdaryan)

The researchers documented the changes, but the study didn't report the functional consequences. However, the changes have implications for hormone-driven cognitive and behavioral shifts.

The authors added:

"Cyclic fluctuations in hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal-axis hormones exert powerful behavioral, structural and functional effects through actions on the mammalian central nervous system ... yet very little is known about how these fluctuations alter the structural nodes and information highways of the human brain.”

This study didn't really dive into the real-world effects of brain changes during menstrual cycle, but it did show that more research needs to go down in this area.

Knowing how those hormonal shifts mess with the brain's composition and structure might help us treat both mental and physical issues women face.