In a tragic event that has sent shockwaves through the community of Owasso, Oklahoma, 16-year-old Nex Benedict died following a violent altercation at Owasso High School. Nex, who was gender fluid, endured over a year of bullying, culminating in a fight on February 7, which left them with severe head injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention, Nex died the following day, sparking outrage and a demand for justice from family members and LGBTQ advocacy groups.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of Oklahoma's controversial law requiring public school students to use bathrooms matching the sex on their birth certificates. The policy has been criticized for exacerbating the challenges faced by transgender and gender-fluid students.

Nex Benedict died after getting assaulted by bullies

Sue Benedict, Nex's mother, recounted the harrowing details of the fight and the subsequent neglect by school authorities to The Independent. According to her, Nex and another transgender student were assaulted by three older girls in a girls' bathroom, an attack that led to Nex's fatal injuries.

The Owasso Police Department has confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway, awaiting the results of toxicology and autopsy reports to determine the cause of death and potential charges.

An initial statement by the police suggested that Nex did not die as a result of trauma, adding complexity to an already distressing case. The Benedict family, dissatisfied with the school and police's handling of the situation, has announced plans to conduct an independent investigation into Nex's death.

Nex Benedict (Image via Instagram/@thetransitguy)

The story of Nex Benedict is more than a singular tragedy; it highlights the broader issues of bullying, intolerance, and the safety of LGBTQ students in schools. Sue and Walter Benedict, Nex's adoptive parents, spoke to The Independent about their efforts to understand and support Nex's gender fluidity, emphasizing the importance of acceptance and understanding.

Nex Benedict, described as a bright and compassionate individual, faced a school environment where they were targeted for their identity, an issue that LGBTQ advocates argue is fueled by hateful rhetoric from state leaders and influential figures like Chaya Raichik, the person behind the controversial Libs of TikTok account.

The demise of Nex Benedict has been labeled a "hate crime" by LGBTQ advocacy organizations, attributing the negative atmosphere to the political and social leaders of Oklahoma.

This event has sparked renewed debates over the rights and safeguards for transgender and gender-fluid pupils in educational settings, with numerous voices advocating for changes in law and society to avert similar future calamities.

As the Owasso community and the broader nation wrestle with the ramifications of this sorrowful event, the loss experienced by the Benedict family highlights the critical need for conversation, enlightenment, and legislative amendments to guarantee the security and respect of all learners, irrespective of their gender identity.

The story of Nex Benedict, a poignant illustration of the costs of bigotry, persists in motivating demands for measures to protect the most susceptible in our midst.