Impact of Bullying on Mental Health (Teens)

Children and teenagers have been impacted by bullying for ages. Yet, the impact of bullying on mental health, which concerns not just the victims but also bystanders who watch as well as the bullies themselves, has only lately come to light.

Whenever people hear the term bully, they might picture a kid pushing another kid around. They might also picture a peer making fun of someone in person or online. These encounters can be extremely serious and have a lifetime impact, regardless of their frequency or intensity. While it is impossible for everyone to get along, there are things we can all do to stop this malpractice and help people feel more welcome.

What is Bullying?

Bullying is an instance of youth violence where a bully engages in unwelcome hostile conduct towards a victim (an individual or a group). A power imbalance—whether real or perceived—of social standing, income, physical prowess, or something as simple as height is at the root of bullying. It can cause physical, psychological, social, or academic harm if it is practiced repeatedly over time.

This occurs when the perpetrator is more aggressive and powerful than the target. An individual being bullied is wounded or subjected to control by the bully, who may also utilize their strength, popularity, or knowledge of humiliating details for this purpose. Bullied individuals may struggle to protect themselves and may come to believe over time that they have no chance of stopping the bully.

Because it frequently takes place out of sight, it can be challenging for parents or those in authoritative positions (teachers, coaches, bosses) to determine if a person is being bullied or bullying somebody else. Peers should therefore be aware of when and how to intervene if they notice someone being bullied.

Impact on Teen's Mental Health

Teenagers who are bullied in school are more prone to experience depression. The most typical depressive symptoms are difficulty sleeping, altered appetite, emotional instability, and even suicidal thoughts. Depression in children can cause them to lose interest in past joy-inducing pursuits.

Moreover, students who are bullied may become more anxious. Students' constant worries about bullying may lead to anxiety. Those who are anxious find it more difficult to establish bonds with friends, peers, and teachers.

Bullied children might believe they are less valuable than other kids. They could also believe that others are superior to them. In fact, they might think they don't deserve to be as happy and successful as other kids. This can have a variety of effects, including being destructive to academic and social development.

Bullies are more likely to engage in antisocial and occasionally violent actions, including picking fights and vandalizing property. Teenagers frequently experience academic difficulties, even to the point of quitting. They have a higher likelihood of abusing drugs and alcohol. This can persist into adulthood, as they become more prone to abuse from their spouses, partners, or kids, or to commit crimes.

1) Decline In Self-confidence

Losing confidence is one of the initial repercussions of bullying on kids and teenagers. Children frequently believe, for instance, that they are inferior to the bully in a specific field. They believe that they are not even qualified to participate in a particular activity. Several aspects of life may be impacted by this loss of confidence.

2) Increased Self Criticism

Bullied children frequently have low self-esteem. They may well have heard the bully's derogatory remarks so frequently that they began believing them to be genuine. People could begin to feel horrible about something that is immutable, like their height, skin tone, or hair color. They could also experience guilt or embarrassment about incidents or actions that a bully further shames them for.

3) Social Withdrawl

Bullied children frequently attempt to distance themselves from their peers, family, and friends because they feel horrible about themselves. When kids are not in school, they might spend a lot of time alone in their rooms. Kids might not even want to attend school. It is crucial to remember that bullying affects both the victim and the perpetrators.

It's important to act immediately if you suspect bullying rather than waiting for the victim to speak up. Ask them whether they feel nervous or terrified near somebody at school as you start the conversation. Knowing what to do when a child is being bullied is difficult, but don’t be hesitant to inquire. Ask the child who they feel comfortable approaching at school.

Ask your child if there is anything you can really do to help prevent bullying. Don’t forget that providing children with a secure place to chat is crucial for their mental health. It's the difference between someone facing bullying alone and knowing they have support.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

