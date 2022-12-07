Teens' mental health directly impacts all other areas of their lives. Adolescence, often known as the "teenage years," is a period of amazing transformation. They start to acquire a strong desire for independence as they transition into young adults, shifting their attention from being focused on education, playing, and getting their parents' and friends' approval. Their bodies change rapidly, and their emotions and cognitive abilities begin to develop. Challenges specific to these changes include eating problems, risk-taking behavior, and mental and behavioral issues.

Teens have the innate capacity to develop and prosper. As parents, we must support their emotional needs and be alert to any behavioral changes in order to facilitate their progress. Above all, we need to be emotionally there for them and consciously present for them as they negotiate this difficult stage of their lives.

Five Methods To Help Support a Teens Mental Health

Teens sometimes find it challenging to communicate their emotions and the events in their lives. When you don't have all the knowledge you need to support your child, it can be upsetting to witness them suffering and experiencing anguish. Despite this, you can still be there for them. Use these strategies to assist teens who could be experiencing mental health issues:

1) Identify, Acknowledge and Accept

Finding the cause of the issue, accepting the reality of the situation, and realizing that a solution is necessary are all essential components of resolving any problem. One frequently tends to brush aside, neglect, or be in denial of a child's mental health condition as parents and adults cope with their own issues. But mental illnesses do exist.

The first step in solving a problem is to acknowledge and accept it. To determine what is bothering them, observe and note their symptoms, study up on them, or consult with friends. It may also be helpful to discuss this with other teen parents or counselors in order to identify the root and precise nature of the teen's mental health problem.

2) Show them Effective Coping Skills

Teens can learn a plethora of coping mechanisms to deal with mental health concerns. (Image via Pexels/ Cotton bro)

Coping strategies provide emotional first aid in situations such as being betrayed by a close friend, failing an exam, being rejected by a sports team, or being treated harshly by a teacher in front of the class.

Teens who go through these things may experience emotional agony, but developing coping skills can start the healing process. It's comparable to applying a bandage to a cut. Teaching your teen to discuss their feelings after a terrible encounter with a friend is acceptable. Pent-up emotions can be released by writing down ideas and feelings in a journal or creating drawings and sketches of relevant imagery.

3) Communicate Frequently

Find strategies to communicate with your teen frequently. Choose a moment when you won't be interrupted and will be alone. Checking in on a teen's well-being may be done while siblings are away at extracurricular activities, while making supper, or over a cup of tea before bed. Changing some of your conversational habits may be necessary to promote open communication.

Inquiring about all aspects of a teen's life, rather than just their mental health, is a positive step. A willingness to talk about their preferred video game or pop artist demonstrates your concern for them as a person and helps against conveying the idea that mental health is an issue that must be ignored.

4) Encourage Them

Our teens require encouragment and validation. (Image via Pexels/ Alexander Grey)

Establish new habits and attainable daily objectives together. You might schedule your household duties around your academic obligations or make it a goal to do your homework before supper. Independence comes with adolescence! Give your teen as much time and space as they need to be alone.

Growing up naturally involves having space needs. Find a few strategies to assist and motivate your adolescents to take breaks from their work (whether it be homework, housework, or other projects they may be working on) and engage in activities they like. If your teen is feeling irritated, brainstorm some issues with them.

5. Seek Medical Attention

If needed, our teens require medical attention too. (Image via Pexels/ Polina Zimmerman)

Finally, in addition to the aforementioned, it is always crucial to seek expert counsel and advice and, if necessary, medical assistance. While counseling and therapy are usually sufficient to address most teen mental health issues, some may necessitate pharmacological intervention in the form of medications and short- or long-term treatment programs. Parents must find the appropriate medical specialist for this intervention and contact them at the appropriate time. There should be no shame at all in asking for this assistance.

Takeaway

Dealing with a diagnosable disorder like depression or anxiety is the only aspect of supporting your child's mental health. Teens will benefit from everyday encouragement and the assurance that their parents or guardians are there for them at all times. Mental health for our teens is as important as for any other age group.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes