4 deaths reported due to drug overdose in Harrisburg

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking into a number of drug overdoses that happened in the city overnight from September 8 to September 9, some of which were fatal.

18 overdoses were reported to the Dauphin County Drug & Alcohol Services in around 12 hours, a representative for the county claimed. Just in the first 20 minutes, there were four overdoses. The cases included four deaths, all of which took place in Harrisburg.

To identify the precise cause of death, authorities are conducting accelerated toxicology tests on the deceased people. Additionally, treatment and recovery specialists are working throughout the city to provide Narcan dosages, an overdose-reversal drug, especially at homeless camps.

Are Harrisburg drug overdose cases linked to Fentanyl?

Initially thought to be crack cocaine or synthetic drugs, the substances in question were later discovered to be laced with fentanyl. The brain neurons that control respiration are known to be inhibited by fentanyl. Fentanyl can make muscles in the chest tight and inflexible, which makes breathing challenging, unlike other opioids.

The victims' ages varied from 40 to 60 years old, according to Mayor Wanda Williams and other officials at a press conference on Saturday evening.

Mayor said:

“Harrisburg we’re in a crisis. When I say that, we were inundated with a lethal batch of drugs.”

What are the signs of drug overdose?

Depending on the drug in question, the dosage, the person's tolerance level, and their health, many signs and symptoms of a drug overdose may occur. The following are typical indications of a drug overdose:

Mental/Behavioral Signs:

Aggression and Confusion

Hallucinations

Panic

Severe anxiety

Rapid mood changes

Respiratory symptoms:

Shallow breathing

Shortness of breath

Circulatory signs:

Irregular heartbeat

Hypertension or hypotension

Bluish skin around lips or fingertips

Other symptoms:

Seizures

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

Profuse sweating

It's crucial to remember that various medicines can cause distinct symptoms, and a person may display a combination of these symptoms. The symptoms may appear gradually in some cases, suddenly, and severely in others.

The Harrisburg Police Department advises anybody who uses or knows someone who uses a controlled substance to be aware of the heightened risk and to be vigilant for indications of an opioid-related overdose.