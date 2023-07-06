‘Fentanyl-laced drugs’ behind the death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, reveals his mother

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s death at the young age of 19 shocked everyone. He was found dead on Monday, July 3, and the cause was not known at the time of his demise.

Days after his untimely demise, Drena De Niro, Robert De Niro’s daughter, and Leandro’s mother, revealed that fentanyl-laced drugs were the reason.

Actress and producer Drena De Niro responded to a question on Instagram about "how" and "why" her son, aged 19, died by providing further information about the incident.

How Did Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Die?

According to police sources, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s death is being investigated as a potential overdose after his corpse was found inside a Lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday along with a white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez’s heartbroken mother, Drena De Niro, recently claimed someone deliberately provided her son with dangerous medications while the toxicology report is still pending.

Drena’s Instagram comment read:

“Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f–king around selling and buying this s–t, my son is gone forever.”

Drena De Niro's Instagram comment. (Image via Instagram)

The official cause of death has not yet been released by the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. However, reports claim that detectives from the Narcotics Borough Manhattan South of the NYPD have been brought in to look into the matter, suggesting they may be looking into who, if anyone, supplied the narcotics.

What Is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a Schedule II restricted narcotic and highly effective synthetic opioid analgesic (painkiller). It is intended to replicate the effects of opioids that occur naturally, like morphine, although it is far stronger. In situations where other opioids are ineffective at relieving the pain, fentanyl is frequently utilized to relieve severe pain.

Fentanyl has a high potential for abuse and dependence even though it can be a beneficial drug when directed as directed by medical specialists.

Due to its role in drug overdose deaths, fentanyl, which has been made illegally has become a major concern. It is occasionally combined with other drugs, including heroin or cocaine, to increase their potency and risk of overdose.

Is Fentanyl Deadly?

Particularly, when abused or used without the right medical supervision, fentanyl has the potential to be fatal. It is a very potent opioid, possibly up to 100 times more effective than morphine and much stronger than heroin.

Fentanyl can produce severe respiratory depression, which can result in respiratory arrest and death when administered in large doses or when mixed with other drugs like alcohol or other opioids.

In a separate Instagram post, Drena De Niro wrote, remembering her beloved Leandro De Niro Rodriguez:

“None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms.”

