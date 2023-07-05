Robert De Niro's grandson dies aged 19

Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has unfortunately died at the young age of 19. Details of his death have yet not been revealed hence, it is unclear as to what caused his sudden demise. After the news was made public, in a statement to CNN Robert De Niro said:

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo"

He further added:

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Robert De Niro's daughter breaks news about his 19-year-old son's death

The news of Leandro's demise was initially revealed by his mother Drena De Niro, Robert De Niro's daughter. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy"

She even tagged Leandro's father, artist Carlos Mareto in the post who later made an Instagram reel comprising of memories he shared with his son. In the post, he expressed his gratitude towards people who sent them messages of support.

He followed it by expressing his love towards his son saying: "You can’t spell Love without Leo."

The post which has since garnered thousands of likes had people commenting things like:

Bro. We are here for you in more ways than you can imagine. Love you my brother.

You can see the post here below.

In the post put up by Robert De Niro's daughter, several celebrities extended their heartfelt condolences and support. Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented :

"Drena heartbroken for you , such a Duo , i can’t imagine how you must feel , May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms ,at this very sad time and loss .. I love you , always here for you"

Musician Lenny Kravitz also commented saying:

"Dearest Drena, sending my deepest condolences to you and the family. This is all beyond words at the moment. I love you."

