500 children at daycare possibly contact tuberculosis, Douglas County to declare a health emergency

Douglas County health officials announced on Thursday, November 9, that an investigation into the case of active tuberculosis at a drop-in child care center at the Westview YMCA in the northwest Omaha area has resulted in the identification of over 500 children and staff members who may have been exposed.

According to Deputy Director Justin Frederick, the Douglas County Health Department was informed about the matter on Monday, November 6, by the patient's medical provider and became aware of the daycare center's participation on Tuesday.

A public health emergency will soon be formally declared, according to the Douglas County Health Department, because of the possible risk of widespread illness. To find out about any exposures, health officials are tracking the patient's actions while they are contagious. They are supporting the patient's isolation and adhering to the prescribed dosage until TB testing is negative.

Common tuberculosis symptoms to look out for

Coughing is the common symptom of TB. (Image via Pexels/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacterium that causes tuberculosis (TB). Although it can affect other regions of the body as well, it mostly affects the lungs. The following are typical signs of TB:

Cough: One of the most prevalent signs of TB is a persistent cough that lasts longer than three weeks. There could be blood or phlegm from the cough.

Chest pain: Especially when coughing or inhaling, pain or discomfort in the chest can be linked to TB.

Fatigue: Two frequent signs of TB are weariness and generalized weakness. Your energy may be depleted by the infection, leaving you feeling exhausted all the time.

Weight loss: One of the most prevalent signs of TB is unexplained weight loss. In a comparatively short amount of time, it may be noteworthy and substantial.

Fever: When tuberculosis is active, a low-grade fever, usually in the late afternoon or evening, is frequently experienced.

Night sweats: One of the symptoms that frequently accompany TB is profuse sweating, especially at night.

Appetite loss: Loss of appetite is a common TB symptom that can lead to exhaustion and weight loss.

Breathlessness: Breathlessness can happen in advanced cases of TB or when the disease has a major impact on the lungs.

It's crucial to remember that these symptoms may also point to other systemic or respiratory conditions. It's critical to get medical help right away if you think you may have TB or if you are exhibiting these symptoms.

According to the YMCA, the potential exposures occurred at Childwatch, a place where parents can leave their children while they go to work. The health department states that they would have occurred in late April or early October. It is advised that anyone who had intimate contact with a patient get tested for tuberculosis.