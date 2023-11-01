Are scooped bagels really healthy? TikToker from LA goes viral for his order at NYC bakery

Recently, Taylor Offer, a TikToker from LA went viral for his video about scooped bagels. He released a TikTok video stating his annoyance over the denial of scooped bagels in a New York bakery. His video has not only divided the netizens, but also people are going crazy about these bagels.

Taylor uploaded the video on TikTok on October 26, and it has received more than 4 million views as of now. People are turning up with questions if a scooped bagel is actually a healthy alternative to regular bagels.

A scooped bagel, commonly referred to as "flagel," is a variation of standard bagels in which the interior dough has been scooped out, leaving a thinner, lighter interior. Although scooped bagels may be considered healthier than standard bagels, their total health relies on a number of factors.

Assessing the healthiness of scooped bagels

Healthier version of bagels depend on the toppings you choose. (Image via Unsplash/ Christian Kaindl)

Because they are made with less dough than conventional bagels, scooped bagels are lower in calories. If you're attempting to cut back on calories, this may help.

Scooped bagels contain less carbohydrates because part of the dough is removed. If you're watching your carb intake, particularly if you're managing a medical condition such as diabetes or have dietary restrictions, this might be a better option.

Since a large portion of dietary fiber is included in the dough, these bagels may have less dietary fiber even though they may have fewer carbohydrates. Reducing dietary fiber may not be the best option for certain people because it is crucial for digestive health.

The whole health factor of your scooped bagel can be greatly influenced by what you put in it. Instead of using high-calorie or sugary spreads, think about including healthier options such as lean proteins, veggies, and spreads with healthy fats like avocado.

Can I make scooped bagels at home?

A scooped can be made at home. (Image via Unsplash/ Aneta Voborilova)

As the name suggests, you just need to scoop out the middle part to make these bagels at home. While this may upset hardcore bagel lovers, as they may see it as losing its main essence, others may find it a healthier version.

If you are a part of the latter group, here’s how you can make it at home:

Cut the bagel in two.

To take the necessary amount of bread from between the crusts on both pieces, use your fingers, a spoon, or a fork.

Savor your bagel with your preferred fillings or toppings.

Now getting to the prime question if these bagels are healthy or not. Well, moderation and balance are key to a meal's overall health. A bagel that has been scooped and filled with a healthy, well-balanced filling can be included in a diet. Though it might not be a healthy option if you top it with a lot of high-fat, high-sugar, or high-sodium ingredients.