Avoid Using Your Phone on the Toilet: Gastroenterologist Claims It Could Lead To Serious Health Consequences

Using your phone while sitting on toilet for too long is not just gross, but it could result in some serious health issues, according to a Harvard-trained stomach specialist Dr. Sethi, as reported by India Times.

The gastroenterologist took to YouTube shorts video to warn people about the dangers of sitting on the toilet for too long, especially if they are pooping. The doctor said,

"While it may seem harmless to scroll through your social media feed or answer some emails while on the toilet, it can actually have some serious consequences."

Why You Should Avoid Using Your Phone While Sitting on the Toilet for Too Long

Using mobile in the toilet can make you ill. (Image via Pexels/ROMAN ODINTSOV)

In the video, Dr. Sethi talked about the dangers of using the mobile phone while in toilet and how they could affect your health.

According to him, it can cause pressure on the rectum and anus. The gastroenterologist revealed that sitting in the toilet for too long can lead to pressure on the anus and rectum, which can further cause fissures and rectal prolapse as well. In fact, he has warned how one could also get hemorrhoids from sitting on the toilet too long.

What Is a Hemorrhoid and Its Major Symptoms?

Hemorrhoids are also called piles. (Image via Freepik)

According to Mayo Clinic, hemorrhoids, also known as piles, are basically sore and swollen veins of the lower rectum and anus. The condition can occur inside the rectum or under the skin surrounding the anus.

Major symptoms of hemorrhoids can include:

Bleeding during bowel movement

Pain and irritation while sitting or pooping

Itching in the anus

Swelling and inflammation around the anus

What Are Anal Fissures and Their Symptoms?

Anal fissures can cause pain during after bowel movements. (Image via Freepik/8photo)

Anal fissures are basically a tear that occurs in the lining near the anus. The major cause of an anal fissure is constipation. However, it can also occur due to the passing of large or hard stools.

Common symptoms of anal fissures can include:

Pain when passing stool

Blood on the stool

Pain during or after bowel movements

A visible tear around the anus

Using Your Mobile in the Toilet Exposes the Device to Bacteria and Infections

Using mobile on the toilet is a hotbed of germs and bacteria. (Image via Freepik/jcomp)

The stomach specialist warned that using your mobile on the toilet can also expose your device to bacteria and make you more likely to get severely ill. There are also chances that your phone might fall into the pot and become a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses.

As per the gastroenterologist, phones are much dirtier than a public toilet seat, and using it while pooping can be extremely harmful.

"The average smartphone is dirtier than a public toilet seat, so try avoiding scrolling while using the toilet."

In conclusion, the doctor suggested that while the risks of taking your mobile to the bathroom are many, infections and illnesses can be prevented if you use a disinfectant on the phone once you come outside. He said,

"If you can’t help it, at least have a disinfectant wipe around to clean the phone after you’re done with the business."

But, fact remains that your best bet is to avoid taking your mobile to the washroom altogether. If you are someone who likes to scroll social media while pooping, it’s high time you stop doing it. Make sure to keep your mobiles clean so as to avoid any kind of health concern.