Managing hemorrhoids symptoms: Home remedies and tips

Hemorrhoids, also known as piles, are swollen veins in the rectum and anus that can cause discomfort and pain.

It's a common problem, affecting millions worldwide. In this article, we discuss the symptoms, treatment and home remedies for it.

Hemorrhoids symptoms

The symptoms of hemorrhoids can differ based on their type and severity. While internal hemorrhoids may not show any symptoms, they can sometimes cause:

bright red blood on the toilet paper or in the toilet bowl after a bowel movement.

Itching or irritation in the anal area

Discomfort or pain during bowel movements

Feeling of fullness in the rectum

External hemorrhoids, meanwhile, can cause more noticeable symptoms, including:

pain or discomfort in the anal area

swelling around the anus

Iiching or irritation in the anal area

ump near the anus that may be sensitive or painful

Hemorrhoids treatment

Hemorrhoids can usually be treated with home remedies and lifestyle changes. In more severe cases, medical treatment may be necessary.

Here are some common treatments:

Over-the-counter medications

Over-the-counter medications, like creams, ointments and suppositories can provide temporary relief from hemorrhoid symptoms. These products typically contain ingredients like witch hazel, hydrocortisone or phenylephrine that help reduce swelling and itching.

Increased fiber intake

Eating a high-fiber diet can help prevent and relieve constipation, which can exacerbate it. Fiber can be found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans. You can also take fiber supplements, like psyllium husk, to increase your fiber intake.

Sitz baths

A sitz bath is a warm water bath that's used to soothe the anal area. You can purchase a sitz bath from a drugstore or use a clean bathtub. Soak in the sitz bath for 15 to 20 minutes at a time, several times a day.

Topical treatments

Topical treatments, like lidocaine or benzocaine, can help numb the anal area and reduce pain. These products are available in over-the-counter creams or can be prescribed by a doctor.

Rubber band ligation

Rubber band ligation is a medical procedure that's used to treat internal hemorrhoids. The doctor places a small rubber band around the base of the hemorrhoid, which cuts off its blood supply. The hemorrhoid then shrinks and falls off within a week.

Surgery

Surgery may be necessary in rare cases when other treatments have failed. Several surgical procedures can be used to treat it, including hemorrhoidectomy, stapled hemorrhoidopexy and hemorrhoidal artery ligation.

Here are some home remedies that can be used with medical treatments: applying ice packs, aloe vera gel and witch hazel; taking Epsom salt baths; maintaining proper hygiene and regular exercise.

When to see a doctor?

Home remedies and lifestyle modifications are usually sufficient to treat most cases. (Kindel Media/Pexels)

Most cases can be treated with home remedies and lifestyle changes. However, in some cases, medical treatment may be necessary.

You should see a doctor if you experience:

Severe pain or discomfort in the anal area

Heavy bleeding from the rectum

A lump near the anus that's painful or does not go away

Symptoms that do not improve with home remedies or over-the-counter medications

It's a common problem that can cause discomfort and pain. Fortunately, there are several treatment options available, including over-the-counter medications, lifestyle changes and medical procedures.

Home remedies, like ice packs, aloe vera and Epsom salt baths can also help relieve symptoms. If you experience severe or persistent symptoms, you should see a doctor for further evaluation and treatment. With proper treatment and self-care, most people with hemorrhoids can find relief from their symptoms.

Poll : 0 votes